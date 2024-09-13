The New York Mets are riding a hot streak and currently sit in the final NL Wild Card playoff spot. The team, led by MVP hopeful Francisco Lindor, is 12-4 since August 24, picking up 3.5 games on the Braves. On Friday, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo gave the Mets his stamp of approval.

Russo points out that the Mets have seven games left against the Philadelphia Phillies, who have the best record in the National League. New York will be a “pain in the neck” according to Mad Dog and will provide them with a tough test this weekend. The Braves play the Dodgers, the other team competing for the top seed in the NL.

Fangraphs gave the Mets a better chance of making the playoffs than the Braves for the first time on September 11. They have flipped back to the Braves by just a half-percent as of Friday. With these big series kicking off on Friday, New York holds a one-game advantage.

With the last month going so well, it's easy to forget how poorly this season started for the Mets. They started 0-4 for the first time since 2005 and went viral for Gary Cohen's comments on how empty the stadium was during an April day game. Now, the announcer is going viral for comparing Lindor to Jeremy Lin as their historic run continues.

What do the Mets need to do to make the playoffs? And how deep of a run could they make if they do get in?

Mets playoff chase hits final turn

As Russo mentioned, seven of the Mets' final 16 games are against the Phillies. Unfortunately for New York, their division rivals have not clinched the division yet and are still playing for something. Each of those seven games comes before the Mets and Braves face off in Atlanta. They need to win at least three of these Phillies games to stay in the race.

The Braves sputtered all season long but have started to win since the Mets put pressure on them. They just took two of three against the Rockies and split a two-gamer with the Nationals in the past week. Each of those wins has kept the surging Mets within striking distance. While New York faces the Phillies, Nationals, and Phillies again, the Braves face the Dodgers, Reds, and Marlins.

Baseball fans should hope they have similar records in those three series to set up a “loser goes home” series in the penultimate set. Mets fans are likely hoping the opposite. In 2022, New York held the division lead almost every day until September 29. Going into a series with the Braves tied, they lost all three games to lose the division. They lost in the Wild Card round to the Padres.

Those wounds are fresh for Mets fans and it is something they want to avoid repeating. They can do that by living up to Mad Dog Russo's prediction of being a pain in the neck against the Phillies. While it will be a tough test, the Mets are playing their best ball of the year coming into the three-game set.