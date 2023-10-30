Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell just interviewed with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, but it appears he's most keen on potentially managing the New York Mets next season.

Last week, it was reported that the Mets were interested in Counsell and according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the former big leaguer is “serious” about the job if he's offered it.

Heyman did mention that the Brew Crew did put a new contract on the table for Counsell, who has had a relatively successful last nine seasons with the organization. But, there is a few different reasons why Counsell is considering the Mets. Heyman mentioned that he and his wife love the city of New York.

He's also keen on raising the bar for how managers get paid moving forward and as we know, the Mets are very capable of paying him a nice dollar to be their next boss. Lastly, new president David Stearns has a fantastic relationship with Counsell, having spent time with Milwaukee before taking the job with New York recently.

There are a lot of things going the Mets' way in locking down Counsell. Although they've yet to meet with him yet, that's expected to happen soon. The 53-year-old is surely a great candidate for a team looking to get back into contention, but there's a whole different level of pressure that comes along with managing a ball club in such a massive market.

As Heyman noted though, there's a high chance Counsell becomes the highest-paid manager in the Majors in 2024, whether it's with the Brewers, Mets, Guardians, or elsewhere.