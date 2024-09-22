The New York Mets have put together a magical August and September to enter the race for the playoffs. Their ace, Kodai Senga, has pitched only one game this season as he deals with various injuries. They hoped to get him back during the regular season, but got tough news on Sunday, per ESPN.

“Mets pitcher Kodai Senga felt tightness in his right triceps during a minor league rehab outing and won't pitch during the regular season.”

Another new injury is not the news fans needed to hear. There is a silver lining, as reported in the same article. “Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday the 31-year-old right-hander might throw a bullpen session and remains a possibility for the postseason.”

Senga joined the Mets before the 2023 season after a successful career in the Japanese league. He was the star that was promised in his first year in Queens, posting a 2.97 ERA and 12 wins in 29 starts. They expected Senga to be their ace coming into 2024, but that dream ended quickly.

Senga suffered a shoulder sprain in spring training. starting the injury-plagued campaign. The PCP injection he received did not help as they hoped and he missed 102 games. He returned to pitch against the Braves on July 26 and threw 5.1 innings with nine strikeouts and two earned runs. A left calf strain ended that outing, and the season, prematurely.

Mets' pitchers shine without Kodai Senga

With a third injury now popping up, the Mets can only hope that their ace returns in the playoffs. They have important games between now and then to get to October. The secondary pieces have come together to form a solid rotation and have propelled the Mets to a great few weeks.

Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana have each made at least 30 starts and have ERAs under 3.80 this season. These players were brought in to compliment Senga but have each stepped up to help the Mets along. Now, they have a 64.6% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.

The Mets enter their Sunday night matchup with the Phillies 1.5 games ahead of the Braves for the final National League Wild Card spot. Win or lose, they must bury the result quickly. New York heads to Atlanta for three games that will decide the final spot starting Tuesday. Quintana, Severino, and David Peterson will start the three games against the Braves.

If the Mets do put the finishing touches on this magical run, Senga will be a welcomed addition to the team. Whether he starts games or is in the bullpen, Citi Field will be fired up to see their ace pitch.