The New York Mets' starting rotation may receive a crucial reinforcement before the 2024 MLB playoffs. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, starting pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to start on Saturday in Triple-A. He is expected to have a 35-pitch limit in the rehab start.

It was previously revealed that Senga could make a rehab start over the weekend, but nothing was official until Friday's announcement. The Mets hold an 85-68 record and are looking to clinch a postseason spot. Senga's return will play a pivotal role in their playoff pursuit.

Senga will likely require multiple rehab starts before returning from his calf injury. As a result, Senga may not be able to return during the regular season. The Mets right-handed pitcher, barring any setbacks, should have an opportunity to make an impact in the playoffs.

What will Kodai Senga's role be once he returns?

Senga has made 30 total pitching appearances in the big leagues, all of which have been starts. Will that change during the playoffs, though?

Senga has thrown only 5.1 innings in 2024. He may not be ready to start games just yet. Rumors have swirled about Senga possibly joining the bullpen in October.

Of course, Senga probably wouldn't immediately become a traditional one inning bullpen option. Rather he could give the Mets multiple innings of relief in the postseason.

Senga could also be an opener, starting games and working two or three innings before giving way to the bullpen. The opener was once a fairly popular strategy but teams are not utilizing it as often in 2024. With that being said, it could be an alternative for the Mets.

Re-joining the starting rotation as a traditional starting pitcher is on the table as well. Senga will increase his pitch count over his next couple of rehab starts which could allow him to work 5-6 innings in games at some point fairly soon.

Mets' starting pitching outlook as playoffs draw near

The Mets currently hold a postseason spot in the National League Wild Card. They have yet to officially clinch a playoff position, however. If the Mets are able to book their ticket to competitive baseball October, how will the starting rotation look?

Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, David Peterson and Tylor Megill will all be rotation options for the ball club. Quintana, Severino, Manaea, and Peterson have all pitched well for the most part in 2024. Even Megill has recorded respectable results across 14 appearances (13 starts).

The Mets would love to have Kodai Senga return to the starting rotation. He features arguably the highest-ceiling of any starting pitcher in the Mets' rotation. If Senga is unable to return, or if he ends up being limited to a relief role, the Mets may still be alright.

Starting pitching was a question mark heading into the year. With Senga dealing with an injury, the Mets were not sure what kind of production they were going to receive from their veteran starting pitchers. New York's rotation has been quite reliable, though, and the Mets should be able to make some noise in the playoffs.

First, however, they need to clinch a postseason spot.