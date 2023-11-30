The New York Mets are signing former Marlins infielder Joey Wendle to the roster following their Luis Severino move.

The New York Mets are on a mission to avenge their 2023 baseball season. The Mets have already made a splash in MLB Free Agency after signing Luis Severino. Now, New York is closing in on a deal with former Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle.

The Mets make another MLB Free Agency move with Joey Wendle

Wendle and the Mets are in agreement on a contract, pending his physical, per Robert Murray. Wendle finished the 2023 season with two home runs, 20 RBI, and a batting average of .212 in 102 games.

Like the Mets, the Marlins did not make the 2023 MLB Playoffs, but they finished the season with a winning record of 84-78. Wendle did not have the best production on his team. Nevertheless, he was a large part of Miami's success.

The Mets needed to improve their roster after going 75-87 in 2023. The season was considered a letdown after New York's impressive 101 season in 2022. Wendle will provide much-needed depth to the Mets' rotation of infielders.

New York's move to sign Wendle comes just after acquiring Luis Severino, who comes from the neighboring rival Yankees. Severino spent eight seasons with the Yankees, acquiring two All-Star nods during his stint in New York.

The Mets' roster moves should complement their changes in leadership. Carlos Mendoza and newly signed bench coach John Gibbons are looking to elevate New York following Buck Showalter's departure.

As MLB Free Agency continues to heat up, New York fans can rest easy given the team's willingness to retool the roster. Can the Mets build a roster worthy of making it back to the MLB Playoffs?