The New York Mets are currently searching for their next manager. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has been mentioned as a potential Buck Showalter replacement for New York. The Mets have reportedly received permission to interview Counsell amid the rumors, per Andy Martino of SNY.

“The Mets have received permission to interview Craig Counsell for the manager job, according to league sources. Brewers had initially indicated they would not grant it, and Counsell’s contract would have to expire. They have changed course, and Mets will be interviewing him soon,” Martino reported.

Craig Counsell to the Mets?

Counsell, 53, spent six years with the Brewers during his playing career. He has managed Milwaukee since 2015. Counsell likely feels comfortable with the Brewers, but there is also a chance he is open to change.

New York would present an entirely new situation for Counsell. Milwaukee is a fairly small market, while the pressure of New York can be a lot to handle. Counsell is a tested baseball person though, having endured ups and downs during both his playing and managing career.

Counsell has done a good job with the Brewers. Milwaukee has emerged as a consistent contender in recent years. Although Counsell hasn't led the Brewers to a championship, they have won 90-plus games on three separate occasions during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Mets want a manager who can help them bounce back following their forgettable 2023 season. New York spent no shortage of money last offseason in free agency, but the results were far from ideal. The Mets ended up selling at the trade deadline and New York's future is now uncertain.

The Mets are certainly entertaining other potential managerial candidates. Counsell could be a good fit for the position though. The question is whether or not Counsell will even want to leave Milwaukee, a place he's called home during the season for quite some time.