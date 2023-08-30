Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets is in serious doubt. Although the slugger wants to stay with the only pro team he has ever known, his contract has only one full season left before he hits free agency.

The Mets could trade Alonso after selling off a big chunk of their key veterans at the trade deadline and put another, Carlos Carrasco, on waivers. It's unclear just how far New York is willing to tank with numerous other veterans like Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte still under contract for the next few years along with 30-year-old rookie Kodai Senga.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets have discussed a contract extension with Alonso's camp but don’t seem to have similar visions of what the new deal could look like.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“The Mets made an offer that, while it certainly wasn’t insulting, wasn’t one good enough to convince Alonso to forego free agency,” a source with knowledge of the talks told Feinsand. “But the offseason is a long one. There’s no urgency to get something done right now.”

The Mets' willingness to spend exorbitantly on player salaries has been one of the few constants for the team in the Steve Cohen era. Perhaps this offseason, with other contracts coming off their books, they could be willing to get closer to Alonso’s preferred contract. While they have tentative plans to take a rebound year in 2024, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are eager to get rid of a player who could help them be competitive a few years down the line.

“Is there some chance [Alonso gets traded]? Sure,” an American League executive said to Feinsand. “There aren’t going to be too many bat-oriented players available this offseason as it’s a weaker free agent class. Is it a slam dunk? I doubt it. The best Mets team in 2024 includes him, and I can’t imagine they have entirely predetermined the outcome.”

Pete Alonso should receive a huge payday after emerging as one of the best power hitters in baseball. The Mets could receive a solid trade package for him but would lose one of their most steady contributors.