With the New York Mets failing to live up to expectations, rumors have started to swirl surrounding Pete Alonso's trade possibilities. But as long as Alonso is playing for the Mets, he has used his power stroke to continually write his name in the history books.

On Sunday, Alonso hit two home runs in a win over the Seattle Mariners, bringing his total to 41 on the season. He became just the fifth player in MLB history to hit 40+ home runs in three of their first five seasons, via ESPN Stats & Info. He also marked the 19th multi-homer game of his career, third most in Mets' franchise history.

The win against the Mariners might be the most shocking feat the Mets accomplished all day. New York's playoff hopes have fallen off a cliff as their 63-74 record has taken them out of the playoff hunt. However, Alonso has been doing his best to at least provide some fireworks to Citi Field.

Outside of his home runs, Alonso is having a season to forget. His .225 batting average is much worse than last season's .271. While his power has remained the same, New York's first baseman has lost a bit of consistency in 2023.

Still, as the Mets try to configure next year's roster, it would be hard to leave Alonso off of it. His prodigious power has already led to 187 home runs and three All-Star appearances in his first five years in the MLB.

Pete Alonso will hang his hat on his historical achievement to end 2023. But if he remains in New York heading into next season, Alonso will hope his home runs start translating into victories.