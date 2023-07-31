The New York Mets are not having the season they were hoping for, and have decided to operate as sellers at the trade deadline, with Max Scherzer already getting sent to the Texas Rangers, and more moves likely to follow. While a host of big names could end up getting traded over the next day or so, it doesn't sound like Pete Alonso is part of that group.

Alonso is having a bit of an interesting season for New York, as he remains one of the top power hitters in the game (30 home runs), but has struggled to string together hits that aren't home runs (.218 batting average). Alonso would still be a hot commodity if the Mets made him available before the deadline, but it looks like they have no plans to do that.

Via Andy Martino:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A lot of people asking for Pete Alonso updates last few days. Here is my understanding. Mets are in position where they have to listen on anyone not under long-term control, but nothing has come close to serious regarding an Alonso trade. Not something to follow as of now.”

The Mets aren't totally shutting the door on Alonso, but it will take a big offer to pry him out of New York's hands. And while there figure to be a host of aggressive teams at the deadline, it's unlikely that any team will put together an offer that would force the Mets to consider trading Alonso. You can never say never at the MLB trade deadline, but New York fans shouldn't be expecting Alonso to get traded anytime soon.