David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets, reiterated that Pete Alonso was unlikely to be dealt by the team.

When David Stearns joined the New York Mets as the team's president of baseball operations, his first major move was to relieve manager Buck Showalter of his duties. On Wednesday, Stearns was asked about first baseman Pete Alonso and whether Alonso would be joining Showalter in being shown the door.

Without painting himself into a corner, Stearns made it clear Alonso is unlikely to be playing for any team but the Mets in 2024. “I still expect him to be our Opening Day first baseman” Stearns told reporters when asked about trade speculation surrounding Alonso, per SNY TV's account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I do not anticipate him getting traded.”

Door still open?

While Stearns made it clear that trading Alonso was not high on his priority list, he did leave open the possibility that Alonso would be on the move. Stearns operates under the philosophy that listening to offers can't hurt.

“I don't draw lines in the sand and I'm never gonna say never, but I absolutely think it's fair, I don't anticipate him being traded.”

To that point, Stearns was pressed on whether he was fielding calls from other teams about Alonso since taking the head job in the Mets' front office. Stearns admitted that other MLB clubs were still inquiring, much like they did with the Mets at the trade deadline, Stearns' former club the Milwaukee Brewers included.

“Yeah, he's a very good player whose got one year left on his contract. Of course teams are gonna ask about him, yeah.”

Alonso is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2023 season. He has spent his entire five-season career with the Mets, averaging 45 home runs a season and being named an All-Star three times.