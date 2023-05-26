When you have to go, you have to go, that’s just the fact. That was the case for New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso in a recent game. Alonso, who’s swinging the bat well in 2023, joined the Foul Territory podcast and told a wild having to use the bathroom-related story, per Foul Territory on Twitter.
Pete Alonso had no choice but to swing at a first pitch because he had to poop so bad after a poorly timed pregame coffee.
That swing? Home run. Then STRAIGHT to the bathroom. 💀
“I mis-timed my pregame coffee,” Pete Alonso said. “Mis-timed it. I had it too close to game time. Running, doing my sprints and I throw. In the middle of the first inning I’m like ‘goodness gracious, this is not good.’ So I was hitting in the top of the second, I was leading off the inning and I said, ‘I don’t care where this pitch is, this at-bat is ending first pitch because I need to go.’
“And then first pitch I get a hanging slider and then I deposit it in the seats. As soon as I touch home plate it was straight to the bathroom. No high-fives, straight to the bathroom.”
Given the circumstances, being able to hit a home run is quite impressive. However, that’s just what Pete Alonso does. He’s a pure power-hitter in every sense.
Alonso currently leads the league with 19 home runs and 45 RBI. He’s hitting just .239 with a .341 OPB, but owns a superb .559 slugging percentage and .900 OPS. The Mets have endured a mediocre ’23 campaign so far, but Alonso’s power has held steady.
Pete Alonso will look to continue smashing home runs on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.