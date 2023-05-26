Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

When you have to go, you have to go, that’s just the fact. That was the case for New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso in a recent game. Alonso, who’s swinging the bat well in 2023, joined the Foul Territory podcast and told a wild having to use the bathroom-related story, per Foul Territory on Twitter.

Pete Alonso had no choice but to swing at a first pitch because he had to poop so bad after a poorly timed pregame coffee. That swing? Home run. Then STRAIGHT to the bathroom. 💀 More ▶️ https://t.co/VRfyMlzhFd pic.twitter.com/4MIS34Fwhg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 26, 2023

“I mis-timed my pregame coffee,” Pete Alonso said. “Mis-timed it. I had it too close to game time. Running, doing my sprints and I throw. In the middle of the first inning I’m like ‘goodness gracious, this is not good.’ So I was hitting in the top of the second, I was leading off the inning and I said, ‘I don’t care where this pitch is, this at-bat is ending first pitch because I need to go.’

“And then first pitch I get a hanging slider and then I deposit it in the seats. As soon as I touch home plate it was straight to the bathroom. No high-fives, straight to the bathroom.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given the circumstances, being able to hit a home run is quite impressive. However, that’s just what Pete Alonso does. He’s a pure power-hitter in every sense.

Alonso currently leads the league with 19 home runs and 45 RBI. He’s hitting just .239 with a .341 OPB, but owns a superb .559 slugging percentage and .900 OPS. The Mets have endured a mediocre ’23 campaign so far, but Alonso’s power has held steady.

Pete Alonso will look to continue smashing home runs on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.