New York Mets superstar shortstop and National League MVP candidate Francisco Lindor left Friday's 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower-back soreness. In order to have some more middle-infield depth while Lindor is hobbled, the Mets called up someone who's name baseball fans will immediately recognize.

The Mets are promoting Luisangel Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse to the major league roster, the team announced on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Mets are optioning outfielder DJ Stewart to Triple-A.

Acuna is most known for being the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar, reigning NL MVP and four-time All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. He was also the centerpiece of the trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers during last season's trade deadline.

Luisangel Acuna's outlook with the New York Mets

With Lindor currently listed as day-to-day and second baseman Jeff McNeil out for an extended period of time with a broken wrist, Acuna should have plenty of opportunities to earn playing time in the field and at-bats in the middle infield.

Acuna, who is 22 years old, would be making his major league debut if he gets into a game. While he has not necessarily hit as well as the Mets may have hoped this season in Triple-A, hitting just .258/.299/.355 with seven home runs and a concerning 0.33 BB/K ratio, his defensive versatility and speed are still very promising.

He has six triples and 40 steals and has looked solid in the field either at shortstop, where he has spent the majority of the season, second base, and even center field.

The only healthy middle infielders on the Mets roster right now are Jose Iglesias and Eddy Alvarez. The Mets acquired Alvarez after Sept. 1, so if they do make the postseason, Alvarez will not be eligible to be on the roster.

If Lindor's injury continues to linger beyond just the next few days, Acuna could quickly become a very important piece to the Mets roster come October and could be more of a factor than just a pinch-running depth option.

With the Mets, who are currently one game ahead of the Braves for the third NL Wild Card spot, desperately clinging to a postseason spot, every game going forward should be approached as a must win. Even if he does not start many games, a versatile player like Acuna who can play all over the field is a very valuable pinch-runner or late-inning substitution.