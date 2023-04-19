A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been an interesting season so far for New York Mets ace Max Scherzer and it’s taken a wild twist on Wednesday when he got tossed from the mound during the series finale on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers for violating the foreign substance rule.

Right after the game, Max Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras, aired out his frustration over the process and the rule that led to his client’s ejection from the contest (h/Joel Sherman of the New York Post).

“MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require an objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players . The Cuzzi on field spectrometer is not the answer. MLB needs to employ available scientific methods (not subjective ) to create verifiable certainly of it rules.”

Max Scherzer’s ejection happened in the fourth inning after a second inspection of his glove by first-base umpire Phil Cuzzi. Scherzer’s glove was initially inspected in the previous inning, with Cuzzi asking the future Hall of Famer to change gloves. Max Scherzer had a heated argument on the mound with Cuzzi and home-plate umpire Dan Bellino before he was tossed out, with the pitcher repeatedly saying that the supposed illegal substance that the umpires found on his glove was just rosin.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Scherzer could also be facing a 10-day suspension if he’s proven to be using an illegal substance. The Mets’ rotation is already thin with Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana still on the injured list, so a Scherzer suspension will be a big blow to New York’s pitching.

The 28-year-old Max Scherzer allowed zero runs on a hit with three strikeouts in his short stint on the mound versus the Dodgers, with the Met still ending up with a 5-3 victory.