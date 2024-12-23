The New York Mets have secured a key piece of their rotation by agreeing to a three-year, $75 million contract with left-hander Sean Manaea. Manaea, 32, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, establishing himself as a dependable force in the Mets’ rotation. The news of the signing broke late Sunday night.

“BREAKING: Left-hander Sean Manaea and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $75 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 32-year-old is running it back with the Mets,” Passan reported via X, formerly Twitter.

Across 181.2 innings in 2024, he posted a 3.47 ERA, struck out 184 batters, and recorded a 1.08 WHIP. Opposing hitters managed just a .201 batting average against the six-foot-four southpaw, reflecting his dominant presence on the mound.

The veteran lefty’s stellar second half was particularly noteworthy. After the All-Star break, Manaea refined his delivery, contributing to a sharp 3.05 ERA and 124 strikeouts over 121 innings. His ability to limit walks—issuing just 38 free passes during that span—further cemented his value. His efforts earned him an 11th-place finish in the Cy Young voting and set the stage for his lucrative new deal.

Sean Manaea, Mets reunite

Manaea’s impact extended into the postseason, where he became a go-to arm for the Mets in their run to the National League Championship Series. Over his first three playoff starts, he allowed just five earned runs across 17 innings, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure. However, his final outing in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers saw him surrender five runs over two innings, marking a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive season.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, Manaea debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 2016 after being traded. He has since played for the A’s, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Mets, amassing a 4.04 ERA over nine big league seasons.

The decision to re-sign Manaea underscores the Mets’ commitment to maintaining a competitive rotation. Manaea’s six-pitch arsenal and improved mechanics make him a reliable asset, particularly as the team eyes another deep postseason run. For Manaea, the contract signifies faith in his continued growth and ability to sustain his success. As he returns to Queens, both the player and the organization will look to build on a strong 2024 campaign and aim for a championship in the seasons to come.