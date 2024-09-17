The New York Mets are in a crucial stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season. They are trying to catch the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East division while also fighting for a place in the NL Wild Card picture.

However, they are also currently playing without their best player, as star Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is sidelined with a back problem.

Without Lindor, the Mets' resolve and depth are being tested. They passed a test minus Lindor on Monday when they ended a two-game slide with a 2-1 win in the series opener against the Washington Nationals at home. One of the heroes in that game for the Mets was outfielder Starling Marte, who hit a walk-off single RBI.

After the victory, Marte reminded the Mets that they have to keep punching while Lindor is out.

“We have to do our job because [Lindor’s] been putting the team on his shoulders,” Marte said via interpreter Alan Suriel (h/t Matthew Ritchie of MLB.com).

“It’s important for us to go out there each and every single day to carry the team to the point [where] when he comes back, we’re in a better position,” Marte added.

Marte, Mets pitching led the way for the Mets against the Nationals

With two men on base and with the game tied at 1-1, Marte went to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning against Nationals reliever Jacob Barnes. Marte took a ball in three of Barnes' first four pitches at him before ripping the game-winning single on a 96 MPH four-seamer that drove Harrison Bader home.

Sean Manaea started the Nationals game for the Mets. He picked up a no-decision but he had an otherwise solid performance on the mound, allowing just an earned run on four hits with a walk issued and six strikeouts through seven innings of work. Jose Butto, Edwin Diaz, and Reed Garrett combined for three scoreless innings in relief, with Garrett eventually picking up the win.

When will Mets' Francisco Lindor return to action?

Lindor last saw action during the Mets' 2-1 loss in a series finale in Philadelphia last Sunday, but he left that contest in the second inning due to back discomfort. The Mets got some good news on Lindor after an MRI on his back revealed no structural damage. The hope is that Lindor will be ready to return before the end of the week.

“I’m great, I’m great,” Lindor said before Monday's date with Washington,” per Jerry Beach of the Associated Press.

“I still have a little bit of pain, but we got good news. Everything seems like it’s good. It could be three-to-five days or it could be two to three. It depends on how my back reacts.”

It appears that Lindor is soon to return and is only waiting for the pain to subside.

Lindor has been solid for the Mets when healthy. So far in the 2024 MLB season, the 30-year-old Lindor is batting .271/.342/.494 with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs across 601 at-bats.

The Mets wouldn't be in such a position to contend for a playoff spot if not for the presence of Lindor, who is heads had shoulders above the rest of New York in terms of fWaR. At the moment, Lindor has an fWAR of 7.4, per FanGraphs. No other Mets player has an fWAR higher than 2.6.