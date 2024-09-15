For the first time in the 2024 season, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor watched an entire baseball game from the dugout. A back injury, which he suffered in Friday's win versus the Philadelphia Phillies, cost him a chance at playing all 162 games. But what bothers the two-way star most is that he was not able to charge into battle with his team.

The feeling was surely mutual, as the Mets blew a 4-0 lead and fell 6-4 to the Phillies on Saturday. Lindor is keeping the big picture in mind as he deals with the disappointment of sitting on the sidelines during a marquee September matchup.

{Playing 162 games} has never been my goal,” the four-time All-Star told the media postgame, per SNY. “My goal is to be available every single day… but I just want to play as many games as I can. “Hopefully today helps me play the next 14 games we have left. It's always disappointing whenever you're not there to help the team. Yes, there is some level of disappointment that I wasn't there for the team”

Mets suffer a brutal loss in The Bank

Despite former top prospect Luisangel Acuna impressing in his MLB debut, New York definitely could have used a healthy Lindor in its lineup, as the offense tapered off after a lively couple innings in the beginning of the game. Fire-starter Jose Iglesias, rising slugger Mark Vientos, the rejuvenated Starling Marte and rookie Acuna all had two hits each (Marte had a two-run RBI triple), but the Mets did not score a single run after the third.

Prolonged inactivity is not a luxury one typically has when facing the team with the best record in the MLB. On the strength of a two-homer night for Bryce Harper, the Phillies pounced and scored five of their six runs off New York's bullpen in the later innings.

Lindor broke up a no-hitter with a home run and sparked a fantastic comeback effort in the final frame of Wednesday's win against the Toronto Blue Jays, so his flair for the dramatic would have been useful in Philly.

However, an injured shortstop is not what this club needs in the midst of a tense playoff push.

New York will look to Francisco Lindor for the final stretch

The Mets (80-66) have a hugely important three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves in a little over a week (both teams are tied for the third and final National League Wild Card slot). It is crucial that Francisco Lindor gets his back right before that showdown, as it could determine who plays baseball in October and who drives a golf cart.

Ideally, though, the three-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover will return to action well before then. Lindor, who is expected to finish top-three in MVP voting, is batting .270 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and an .834 OPS. His Big Apple tenure was drawing mixed reviews prior to 2024, but he is erupting at the perfect time.

With multiple National League teams either underachieving or underwhelming this season, the Mets have provided the majority of the entertainment in the second half of the campaign. In what is supposed to be a transitional year under new president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza, this unlikely group is striving for a magical end to 2024.

And Lindor is a major reason why. He is hoping to feel better on Sunday but will reassess his health in the morning. The entire fan base is waiting with bated breath.