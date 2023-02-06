New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy in reference to spending money on high-profile free agents. The Mets signed no shortage of stars in MLB free agency including reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Cohen recently revealed that his motivation for his spending spree stems from former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“George seemed bigger than life and passionate about baseball and brought a lot of life to the game,” Cohen told ESPN. “He made baseball interesting. And he did it his way. I’m going to do it my way. I don’t know if I’m making baseball interesting.”

Yankees fans expect the team to sign big names in free agency as a result of Steinbrenner’s previous methods. He was an owner that, in similar fashion to Steve Cohen, never shy’d away from pursuing MLB’s best players.

Cohen admitted he was a bit hesitant at first. However, he later committed to going “all-in” and never looked back. And one could argue that he’s changing owner’s roles in baseball.

Many teams have not been willing to dish out big contracts in previous seasons. Only a select few organizations tend to spend large amounts of money. But Steve Cohen’s approach may cause other owners to follow suit. Winning takes precedence and the Mets’ owner is already winning over New York’s fanbase.

And Steinbrenner deserves credit as well. Yankees fans may not want to hear it, but the next George Steinbrenner may be Steve Cohen.