What does New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plan to do about the team's fast-fading playoff hopes? Mets fans will soon find out from the man himself.

Steve Cohen said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he would be holding a press conference before the Mets' game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night. Cohen's unexpected announcement has New York fans wondering what could be coming next.

Will Mets manager Buck Showalter be fired? Will New York look to add another superstar player? Maybe the front office will go in the opposite direction if they don't turn things around. Could the Mets explore trading veteran players like Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander?

Announce the firings of Billy Eppler and Buck Shoewalter https://t.co/JqjpcNYAxP — Draco 🗽🇯🇲🟠 (@CeeDraco4) June 27, 2023

Steve Cohen should come out and say… The players need to be better. Will 100% maybe possibly look into things if the Mets get eliminated while having no injuries. Eppler is a good GM, I will not talk about this further. only June why are the fans mad Let's see if that works https://t.co/v876O5tGq2 — fan of the Yankees (@realboshek) June 27, 2023

If I was employed by the Mets this would give me so much anxiety. Why not before today’s game?? https://t.co/9dNUK6h7su — Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) June 27, 2023

It seems unlikely that Cohen will make any such announcements Wednesday. The billionaire made it clear not too long ago that he wouldn't blow up and make rash decisions amid a few months of bad baseball. Cohen might simply clear up any speculation that Showalter or Mets General Manager Billy Eppler could be on the hot seat.

While Cohen might not make any major changes in the coming weeks, it's hard to believe that will be the case for much longer if the Mets' season continues to head in the same direction.

After blowing a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning Monday against the Brewers, New York has fallen to a season-worst eight games under .500. The Mets are virtually finished in the NL East race, trailing the Atlanta Braves by a whopping 16 games. They are 8.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

In the offseason, Cohen gave the Mets' front office the go-ahead to put together the most expensive roster in American team sports history. New York's historic payroll hasn't translated into a championship contender on the field.