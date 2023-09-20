Even though the New York Mets are virtually out of playoff contention in the National League, they still could have outfielder Starling Marte back in action before the end of the 2023 MLB regular season. Marte has not played since the first week of August due to a groin injury but is still making an effort in order for him to get a shot at seeing the field for at least a few games before the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Starling Marte (groin strain) is scheduled to play simulated games at Class A St. Lucie tomorrow and Friday, followed by Triple-A games on Saturday and Sunday. If all goes well, Marte is still in line to return to the Mets on their final homestand next week.”

Starling Marte is still under contract until 2025, as he signed a four-year deal worth $78 million with the Mets back in 2021. He showed out in his first season with the Mets in 2022, as he slashed .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in 118 games played, while also earning his first All-Star nod since 2016 when he was still with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before he went down with a groin injury, Marte was already having a letdown performance at the plate in 2023, batting .248 with a .301 OBP and .324 SLG while also brandishing just a 74 OPS+ across 341 plate appearances. There is still a chance for him to bounce back in 2024, but for now, the best he could hope for is to end his 2023 season on a positive note by eventually returning to the Mets active roster and making a positive impact at the plate and in the outfield.

The Mets will play their final road series of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Thursday before traveling back home to face the Miami Marlins and the Phillies for their final six games.