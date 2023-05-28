The New York Mets (27-26) take on the Colorado Rockies (23-30) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Mets and Rockies have played five games this season already. New York has not been able to get anything going at the plate. As a team, the Mets are hitting below .240 against the Rockies this year. Brandon Nimmo has seven hits and four of them have been for extra bases. Francisco Alvarez is 5-12 in four games against Colorado with a home run, as well. However, Pete Alonso and Starling Marte have both been struggling against the Rockies this season. They are a combined 4-33 with a home run and four RBI. On the mound, New York has not been getting it done. They have an ERA above 6.00 against Colorado this season. In 44 innings pitched, the Mets have allowed 50 hits, 30 earned runs and walked 21 batters.

The Rockies have been great against the Mets this season. They have a batting average of .289 and have more hits than the Mets in both games this series. Randal Grichuk, Ezequiel Tovar and Alan Trejo are a combined 18-47 with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI. Those three have been very good against New York this season, but Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant have not. Blackmon and Bryant are a combined 5-31 with two home runs. On the mound, Colorado owns a 4.09 ERA against the Mets this season. They have 7.4 K/9 and have walked 17 in 44 innings.

The starting pitchers for Sunday’s rubber match are Tylor Megill and Austin Gomber.

Here are the Mets-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Rockies Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+105)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mets vs. Rockies

TV: SportsNet New York, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Austin Gomber has not been pitching well for the Rockies this season. He has an ERA above 6.00 and just 31 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. He is a hittable pitcher. Gomber is in the bottom 10th percentile in xBA, xSLG, strikeout percentage, chase rate and whiff percentage. This means he does not have the stuff to miss bats. When teams do hit the ball off him, they hit it hard and in the gap or over the fence (hence his 11 home runs allowed this season). The Mets should be able to crush the ball on Sunday afternoon. As long as New York can lock in at the plate against Gomber, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are facing a pitcher in a similar situation as Gomber. Tylor Megill ranks poorly in xBA, xSLG, strikeout percentage, walk percentage and chase rate. In a place like Coors Field, there is not much room for error. If Megill leaves some pitches over the plate, the Rockies will crush the ball. Colorado hits 23 points better against right-handed pitchers, so they will see the ball well against Megill. Colorado will need to find the gaps and push across six or seven runs to win this game and they have a great matchup to do so.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick

If there is one aspect of this game that is clear, it is that there will be a good amount of runs scored. Both pitchers are definitely capable of shutting down the opponent, but I do not see that happening in this one. The winner of this game will come down to who can make the most noise at the plate. Expect that team to be the Mets as they cover the spread and cruise to a series win.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+105), Over 12.5 (-115)