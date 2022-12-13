By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move Carlos Carrasco. Furthermore, he stated that New York would be looking for young pitching potential in return.

“The Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco,” Sherman wrote. “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”

Sherman goes on to report that the Mets expect that young pitchers Tylor Megill and/or David Peterson could outperform Carrasco in 2023. On a one-year, $14 million deal, Sherman said that he expects teams like the Twins and Royals, among “five or six more,” to be interested in the veteran pitcher.

Carrasco appeared in 29 games for the Mets last season. He pitched to a 15-7 record with 3.97 ERA and a 152/41 K/BB ratio. Over his entire 13-year career, Carrasco holds a 104-85 record with a 3.87 ERA and a 1,507/380 K/BB ratio.

The Mets could be looking to capitalize on Carrasco’s solid season. He is getting up there in age and appeared in just 24 games between 2020-21 due to injury. As they look to build out a rotation worthy of a World Series, it appears New York might be willing to trade from their pitching riches.