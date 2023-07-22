Your eyes are not deceiving you. This an article about the New York Mets being a buyer at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Get all of those belly laughs out of your system. Catch your breathe and then let it sink in. If you're still with me, then I think you will eventually see that this notion is not completely absurd.

Let me state the facts right away to prove to you that I am not actually out of my mind. The Mets (45-51) are an unmitigated disaster in 2023, one of the biggest disappointments the sport has ever seen. It is a black eye on a franchise that already has too many bruises too count. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are declining, Pete Alonso is not meeting expectations and Jeff McNeil has seemingly had his identity stolen by an impostor.

Calamity has befallen the team and fan base, once again. Owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler has multiple big contracts it can try to trade. And, it is hard to argue otherwise. With multiple young players already being inserted into the lineup, New York looks like a seller. Stay with me, because now is the part where I turn it all around.

The Mets can wear multiple hats ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. They can sell and buy. Admittedly, this is a risky approach that appeared to backfire for the Boston Red Sox last season. Hubris and big market grandeur make it difficult to waive that white flag. But so too should the abundance of talent that still remains in this clubhouse.

There is no way to sugarcoat a seven-game deficit in the National League Wild Card race, but I will just say that two of the teams New York has to catch, the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins, have begun to falter. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are holding strong, but a big losing streak would probably not be stunning given the varying holes both clubs contain.

Instilling hope within the Mets fandom takes a superhuman stretch right now, but there might be just a crumb of justifiable optimism that urges the front office to add MLB players in the coming days. Low-cost acquisitions can make a wild idea actually be a sound way to breathe new life into this snake-bitten organization.

Let's get into two such sneaky players the Mets should consider going into the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

2. Randal Grichuk- Rockies OF

Randal Grichuk has had his name floated in the rumor mill for a while now. Extra outfielders are always coveted and could be vital additions for the final stretch of the season. The 31-year-old has seen his power diminish a bit but is hitting .300 with 18 doubles in 55 games for Colorado this season. New York badly needs a high batting average in its lineup (rank 21st in baseball).

If the home runs do start to come (has five right now), then Grichuk could end up being an absolute steal. As mentioned before, Billy Eppler should be prepared to move certain players. Starling Marte should be at the top of the list. An All-Star in 2022, the 34-year-old has just not looked right this year. It will be tough finding takers for the two years and $39 million left on his contract, but if something can be worked out- Cohen may have to eat a chunk of it- then it might be wise for the Mets to go in a different direction.

Although Grichuk is only a temporary solution, he can immediately liven up the clubhouse with his solid bat. Sometimes you have to be creative and just shake things up. There is little risk and potentially decent reward here. It also allows the organization to save some face and show fans it can be practical while still trying to field a competitive on-field product for the final two months of the season.

1. Brent Suter- Rockies RP

Choosing two members of the Colorado Rockies might make me look lazy, but this is New York's ideal dance partner. They have multiple expiring contracts who should be affordable. In fact, Brent Suter will probably be much more obtainable than he has every right to be.

The veteran left-hander has been a stalwart reliever for years now. And 2023 might just be his best yet. Suter is sporting a 2.74 ERA in 32 appearances while holding opponents to a measly .222 batting average. While his stuff won't really blow anyone away, the 33-year-old is getting the job done, just like he did with the Milwaukee Brewers in seasons past.

Suter can be a revitalizing force for a Mets bullpen that is tough to trust and ranks in the bottom half. Manager Buck Showalter has done his best to piece everything together following Edwin Diaz's heart-wrenching injury, but he just does not have enough reliable arms at his disposal. The southpaw brings depth, experience and composure. This club is in no position to refuse any of those essential attributes.

Mets can still improve in 2023

It is time for Cohen and company to think outside the box. Listen to offers, but don't avoid the buying bonanza. Although the MLB trade deadline is not going to solve all of New York's problems, this is the best way for a dejected fan base to have something to invest in until the year ends. Minor trades can have major implications on the vibe of this dreary team.

The Mets do not have to abide by a predetermined set of rules. With all of the despair that so easily finds Citi Field, they must proactively grab a hold of their fate and force the Grim Reaper to lose their address. If nothing else changes after Aug. 1, perhaps this unconventional approach can at least accomplish that merciful end.