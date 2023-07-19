The New York Mets' dream spending spree this past offseason has led to a nightmare of a season. Justin Verlander, expected to help make the Mets a contender, is one of the numerous key players having a terrible 2023 campaign. With the trade deadline approaching, changes — potentially huge ones — could be on their way.

Speculation has swirled saying that the Mets could potentially trade Verlander ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. The likelihood of such a trade is slim, as New York is reportedly not looking to give up on its key offseason addition just yet. Besides, finding a team that wants to take on a two-year deal worth almost $87 million for someone with his (lack of) production will prove to be extremely difficult.

Verlander has been rough for the Mets after winning his third Cy Young last season. Even with so many things going wrong, the veteran confirmed his commitment to and belief in New York, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. “I remain committed to trying to win a championship here,” Verlander said.

The Mets' 44-50 record doesn’t have them entirely out of playoff contention but they are certainly trending that way. Verlander said that is taking a longer view of achieving success with New York, though the disappointment from this season will heavily influence the team going forward.

“Of course. Absolutely,” Verlander said when asked if he believes he can still win with the Mets, via The Athletic. “Just because we’re not in the position that everyone — including myself — thought we would be in doesn’t mean I still don’t believe. … I mean, I came here to win a championship. Look, nobody, including myself, is giving up on this season. But you have to have a long lens. Everyone wants the immediate satisfaction of now, now, now. I didn’t sign a one-year deal. So, whether it happens this year or not, I think I’ve been able to at least help some guys and see some things that we can adapt or change a little bit just from my experience in the game and being with Houston, and hopefully all these things add up and it helps.”

It will take a huge winning streak for the Mets to get back into the playoff picture, though Justin Verlander's optimistic outlook should be of use to the squad.