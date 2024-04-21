The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Mets Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Dodgers.
The New York Mets are doing some amazing things right now. They looked absolutely horrible to start the season, and when you realize that they truly did not make a big, splashy acquisition in the offseason to boost their offense, it seemed they were dead in the water. Sure, they had Edwin Diaz back after his injury-derailed 2023 season, which absolutely crushed the Mets and left them badly undermanned in the bullpen, but Diaz alone was not going to rescue this team. The hitting had to improve, and after the first week and a half of the season, the Mets did not seem to have answers. However, in the past week, they have come alive. The Mets have won six games in a row. They bludgeoned the Pittsburgh Pirates and have then come to Dodger Stadium and thrashed Los Angeles in back-to-back games. Francisco Lindor's bat has come alive. He has gotten big knocks in each of the first two games of this series. That's the guy the Mets need to unleash. If Lindor continues to rake like this, the Mets definitely have a chance to make the postseason and author quite a turnarond. The Mets, in their six-game winning streak, have a positive run differential of more than 30. They are smoking their opponents and are keeping pace with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in what has become a surprising three-team race. Everyone thought the Braves and Phillies would be very good this season, but not the Mets. Yet, New York has joined Atlanta and Philly with a big winning streak. All three teams have active win streaks of at least five games right now.
As hot as the Mets are, the Dodgers are improbably cold. It's less a matter of being impotent. The Dodgers scored four runs in each of the first two games of the series. However, while they aren't getting smothered overall, the Dodgers have been truly atrocious with runners in scoring position over the past week and for much of the season. On Saturday, they were the exact opposite of clutch.
In Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Mets, the Dodgers had eight at-bats with the bases loaded — in one game! That's a remarkably large number of bases-loaded at-bats in nine innings. It's an average of nearly one bases-loaded at-bat per inning! In those eight at-bats, Dodger hitters went 1 for 8, but that's not the whole story. The bigger story is that Los Angeles hitters struck out six times. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single for the Dodgers' only hit in those eight bases-loaded at-bats, but those six strikeouts included outs made with less than two outs in an inning. If the Dodgers had gotten sacrifice flies on at least two of those occasions with less than two outs, they might have scored at least six runs and taken the game to extra innings. As is, the Dodgers suffered a third straight loss and their fifth in six games. For the season, the Dodgers are 3 of 25 in bases-loaded situations with 13 strikeouts. They have been remarkably bad in clutch (RISP) situations in the first three weeks of the season.
The Mets are on a roll. Hitting, clutch pitching, late-inning excellence, they're doing it all. Francisco Lindor is on fire. Pete Alonso is making huge defensive plays. Starling Marte hit a three-run bomb to fuel Saturday's win over the Dodgers. Why bet against a red-hot Met team riding a six-game win streak?
The Dodgers have staff ace Tyler Glasnow on the mound. Surely the Dodgers will finally play a good game and will finally hit well with runners in scoring position. Surely the Dodgers will finally hit some homers in big spots. It's crazy to see this team leave so many runners on base. That will not continue to happen.
The odds say bet the Dodgers, but the odds said to bet them Saturday. Stay away.
