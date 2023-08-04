The New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. We are at Camden Yards, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Mets-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mets just endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals. Also, they are 4-6 over the past 10 games. The Orioles just took three of four from the Toronto Blue Jays. Likewise, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games.

The Mets come into this game with a record of 50-58. Yes, they are 7 1/2 games out of the final wildcard spot. But they have traded off key players like Max Scherzer, which indicates they have given up on this season. Furthermore, they have also traded Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros.

The Orioles are the best team in the AL. Additionally, they lead the Tampa Bay Rays by two games. The O's are almost guaranteed to make the playoffs. Regardless, they cannot take their foot off the gas pedal.

The Mets lead the all-time head-to-head series 32-17 (28-16 in the regular season). Significantly, the Mets won 4-1 in the 1969 World Series. The last meeting between the two teams took place in 2021, with the Mets winning three of four games, including a two-game split in Baltimore.

The Mets will go with David Peterson, who comes in with a record of 3-7 and a 5.92 ERA. Ultimately, he is rejoining the Mets after they recalled him from Triple-A. Dean Kremer will make the start for the Orioles. Recently, he went four innings in his last outing while allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven in a no-decision. Kremer has not gone five innings in either of his past two starts.

Here are the Mets-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Orioles Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-137)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Mets vs. Orioles

TV: MASN and SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets scored only eight runs over three games against the Royals. Also, they allowed 20 runs over those same three games. Things have not gone well for the Mets recently. However, they still have some players on offense that can make an impact.

Pete Alonso is batting .221 with 31 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 60 runs. Moreover, he is batting .285 (10 for 35) with five home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 10 games. Jeff McNeil is hitting .253 with three home runs, 34 RBIs, and 46 runs. Additionally, he is hitting .300 (12 for 30) with four RBIs over the last 10 games. Francisco Alvarez is batting .236 with 21 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 39 runs. Also, he is hitting .171 (6 for 35) with one home run and four RBIs over 10 games.

These three represent a team that is 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, 19th in runs, 11th in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage. Thus, they have the ability at the plate but are inconsistent.

The Met will cover the spread if they can clobber the baseball and get Kremer into trouble. Furthermore, they also must pitch well and not allow Baltimore's ferocious lineup to do any damage.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles just dominated their division rivals. Likewise, they executed on both offense and on the mound. This team can hit the baseball well and showed that again in the series against the Jays.

Adley Rutchman is batting .275 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 54 runs. Also, he batted .333 (6 for 18) with three RBIs and two runs against the Blue Jays. Gunnar Henderson is batting .244 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 60 runs. Meanwhile, he hit .263 (5 for 19) with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs against the Blue Jays. Anthony Santander is batting .256 with 19 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 56 runs. Moreover, he hit .250 (4 for 16) with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs against the Blue Jays. Ryan O'Hearn is batting .305 with nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and 26 runs. Furthermore, he hit .357 (5 for 14) with three RBIs and two runs.

These hitters all represent a team that is 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, ninth in runs, 14th in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage. Now, we will see if they can hit the New York pitching.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball early and often. Then, they need Kremer to toss at least five innings of good baseball.

Final Mets-Orioles Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to pick against the best team in the AL. Likewise, it is tough to believe the Mets can do anything. Expect the Orioles to keep playing well and dominate the Mets today.

Final Mets-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-114)