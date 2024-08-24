ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets will continue their four-game series with the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Petco Park. It's a potential wildcard playoff preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Padres prediction and pick.

Mets-Padres Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Michael King

David Peterson (7-1) with a 3.00 ERA

Last Start: Peterson went seven innings in his last outing, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out eight and walking one in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Peterson has been great on the road, going 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA over seven starts away from Citi Field.

Michael King (11-6) with a 3.18 ERA

Last Start: King was good in his last outing, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out six and walking three in a win over the Minnesota Twins.

2024 Home Splits: King has been slightly worse at home, going 3-4 with a 3.71 ERA over 11 starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Padres Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +122

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Mets vs. Padres

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets entered this game on the outside, looking in, as they trailed the Atlanta Braves by 1 1/2 games for the final wildcard spot in the National League. Therefore, there is work to do, and the Mets need their offense to continue pummeling the baseball to keep the momentum and catch the Braves.

Francisco Lindor is one of the better hitters in baseball and leads the Mets in hits. He hopes to pace the lineup and build some big innings for the Mets. Pete Alonso remains powerful even if inconsistent. Regardless, he leads the Mets in home runs and is on pace to finish with at least 30 home runs and 80 RBIs if he keeps going at the pace he is on. Brandon Nimmo and JD Martinez have remained consistent in this lineup. Ultimately, the Mets need them both to clobber the baseball.

Peterson has delivered two straight quality starts, including three in four outings. He has been solid lately and hopes to continue his hot streak. When Peterson finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 15th in team ERA. Edwin Diaz has struggled to maintain a hold on the closer's role and is 5-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 14 saves in 19 chances.

The Mets will cover the spread if Alonso and Lindor can both produce at the plate and knock some runners home. Then, they need a good outing from Peterson.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres came into this one clinging to one of the three wildcard spots in the National League. Amazingly, they have remained competitive even with the injury of Fernando Tatis Jr. The rest of the lineup has produced and delivered good results on offense.

Luis Arraez has been an excellent addition to the Padres earlier this season. Now, he hopes to continue building on the momentum he formed earlier and set the pace for the offense. Jurrickson Profar has had a career year leading the team in hits. His ability to adapt and hit the baseball to all sides of the field has made him one of the most reliable hitters on the team. Manny Machado is still pummeling the baseball. In fact, he currently leads the Padres in home runs and will likely finish with 25 home runs and 80 RBIs. Xander Bogaerts is not as good as he used to be. But he still can hit the baseball and is a threat in this lineup.

King has acted line one on the mound lately, hurling two straight quality starts and five in six outings. His reign has been supreme, and his fastball and breaking ball have been excellent. When King comes out of the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 13th in team ERA. Robert Suarez has been a bright spot in the bullpen, going 7-1 with a 1.79 ERA and 29 saves in 32 chances.

The Padres will cover the spread if their bats can generate some opportunities and avoid leaving runners on base. Then, they King to pitch well.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Mets are 67-62 against the run line, while the Padres are 73-57 against the run line. Also, the Mets are 31-29 against the run line on the road, while the Padres are 36-30 against the run line at home. The Mets have dominated this series this season, winning the first four games. Unfortunately, the Padres have not been able to contend with New York at all. The Mets are also 3-2 against the run line against the Padres. Peterson has also been really good on the road this season. That justifies the decision to go with New York to cover the run line on the road.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)