The worst team in the majors plays host as the New York Mets visit the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-White Sox prediction and pick.

Mets-White Sox Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Davis Martin

Jose Quintana (6-9) with a 4.36 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Jose Quintana went 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would not give up a run, but take the no-decision as the Mets lost to the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: This year, Quintana is 3-4 in 13 starts with a 4.37 ERA and a .242 opponent batting average.

Davis Martin (0-2) with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Martin went five innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a run. He would take the no-decision as the White Sox lost to the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Martin is 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA in three appearances and two starts at home this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-White Sox Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -194

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs. White Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: WPIX/NBCSCH

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in run scored in the majors while sitting 12th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Francisco Lindor has led the way this year. He is hitting .270 with a .339 on-base percentage this year. He has 28 home runs, 79 RBIs and 91 runs scored. Lindor has also stolen 25 bases. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is driving in runs. He is hitting .244 with a .328 on-base percentage. Alonso has 29 home runs, 74 RBIs, and has scored 75 runs this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .231 with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 73 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 12 bases.

Francisco Lindo has led the way in the last week as well. He is hitting .296 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .174 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is J.D. Martinez. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and four runs scored. The Mets have hit just .210 in the last week, but have hit nine home runs and scored 25 runs in the last six games.

Four members of the White Sox have faced Jose Quintana. They have three hits in that time. Miguel Vargas is two for five with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Luis Robert Jr. is one for three. Andrew Benintendi and Chuckie Robinson both are hitless against Quintana.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox is 30th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way. He is hitting .239 with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 59 RBIs and 48 runs scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been solid. He is hitting .214 on the year with a .278 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 40 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .240 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has just eight home runs but has 39 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Andrew Vaughn has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .222 but has a home run, six RBIs, and a run scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been great. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and has scored four times in the last week. The White Sox have not hit great as of late. They are hitting just .236 in the last week with three home runs. They have scored just 18 runs in the last seven games.

Final Mets-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Jose Quintana had a nice bounceback start last time out. In the prior four starts, Quintana gave up 19 runs in 20.2 innings of work. Davis Martin has been solid as a starting pitcher. He has made five starts, giving up just eight earned runs. Still, the White Sox have lost all five games he has started. The Mets have hit well in the last, scoring four runs per game this past week. The White Sox are scoring under three runs per game. The offensive difference will be the deciding factor in this one. Take the Mets.

Final Mets-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-126)