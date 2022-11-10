Published November 10, 2022

A lot of eyes will be on the rising Miami Dolphins as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in an AFC showdown. With an important matchup looming, it’s time to dive into some Miami Dolphins Week 10 bold predictions.

Miami is coming off a strong three-game winning streak, which includes two critical victories on the road. The team is now 6-3 but third in the AFC East, still behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. This means that every win counts towards the goal of returning to the postseason, and getting the job done vs. the Browns will be vital.

After a solid 2-1 start to the season, Cleveland has gone cold, falling to 3-5 and sinking into third in the AFC North. Following a rough four-game losing streak, the Browns bounced back with a big 32-13 victory over Super Bowl runners-up Cincinnati Bengals before their bye week.

While both teams are very different places, a conference game can always bring some surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Dolphins as they face the Browns in Week 10.

3. Tyreek Hill finishes with 150+ receiving yards, 2+ touchdowns

After playing his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill was ready for some new challenges. So far in Miami, in his first year without Patrick Mahomes, he is having perhaps the best season of his career.

Hill is leading the league with 76 catches out of 100 targets and is the only player to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. He’s at 1,104 receiving yards on the year, 237 yards ahead of the next-highest receiver, Justin Jefferson (867 yards). His season has been so impressive that he is considered a frontrunner for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. With odds of +250, FanDuel currently has him ahead of Jalen Hurts, who is leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-0 record, and MVP contender Patrick Mahomes for the award.

This season, Hill already has five 100-yard performances. That includes each of the last two games, during which he recorded 188 and 143 yards against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Because of how well he is performing in 2022, Hill could easily go over 100 yards again on Sunday. To spicen this prediction up, we’re going to take it a step further and predict he’ll have 150-plus receiving yards and score multiple touchdowns.

2. Tua Tagovailoa throws for 300+ yards, at least two touchdowns

Another player on the Dolphins who has silenced his doubters in 2022 is Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins QB has completed 69.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,980 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Additionally, his game does not seem to be affected by his concussion from Week 4. The Dolphins are 6-0 in the games he featured in a majority of the offensive snaps, including a 42−38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens after being down by 21 points in the fourth quarter. He had a career-high 469 yards for six touchdowns and two interceptions in the stunning come-from-behind win.

His last two games were some of his best performances this year. He threw for more than 300 yards in both of them, leading Miami to back-to-back wins in the process. Against a subpar Browns defense, Tagovailoa could dominate yet again.

We’re predicting a 300+ passing yard, 2+ passing touchdown outing for Tagovailoa as the Browns will struggle to keep up with the high-octane Dolphins’ offense.

1. Miami gets a double-digit win over Cleveland

This figures to be a tough matchup for the Browns in Week 10. They only have one win on the road this season, and it came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, which doesn’t offer much confidence ahead of a trip to Miami.

On the other side of the ball game, the Dolphins are 3-1 when playing at Hard Rock Stadium. The only time the Dolphins lost at home in 2022 was against the Minnesota Vikings, who have a 7-1 record. It is worth noting that Miami was without Tagovailoa as he was still recovering from his concussion during their sole home loss.

But as Tagovailoa seems fully recovered, it is difficult to imagine the Dolphins will struggle on Sunday against a disappointing Browns squad. The young quarterback is having a career year despite missing two full games and is even receiving some MVP buzz. Also, Hill is having one of the best offensive seasons by a wideout in the past couple of years, which could cause many problems for Cleveland’s secondary.

All things considered, Miami should win this contest. Not only that but there is a big chance the Dolphins open a comfortable lead early on a carry it for the rest of the day. The bold prediction is that Miami will end up with a double-digit win against the Browns.