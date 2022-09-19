An incredible comeback victory from the Miami Dolphins occurred in Baltimore against the Ravens during Sunday’s Week 2 action. Miami trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter before mounting an unreal comeback to pull off a 42-38 win, so it’s time for some major Dolphins takeaways from this thriller.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proved the haters wrong, delivering a masterpiece of a performance. He completed throws downfield and in clutch moments, which led the Dolphins back against the Ravens.

Miami played exceptionally well down the stretch as Baltimore could not regain the momentum. A questionable decision to go for it on fourth-and-short when up 14 cost the Ravens, as it sparked a quick score from the Dolphins to cut it to seven.

With that said, here are three takeaways from the Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Ravens.

3. Tua Tagovailoa is breaking out

Tagovailoa has been hated on since his rookie season, with inconsistent play. The Dolphins quarterback had not lived up to the expectations immediately coming out of the draft and has had his arm strength joked about on many occasions.

Tagovailoa showed out in Week 2, completing 36 of his 50 passes for 469 yards along with six touchdowns and two interceptions. This was the breakout game for Tagovailoa, as he will have more confidence and build upon this performance.

His accuracy with the deep ball stood out, completing multiple downfield passes to Tyreek Hill. He is beginning to establish dynamic connections with his receivers, which is allowing the offense to reach its full potential. If Tagovailoa can follow this game with another tremendous performance, it will solidify the breakout year ahead.

2. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a top WR duo

Hill and Jaylen Waddle both had phenomenal performances, making it known that they are a top-tier wide receiver duo. Hill caught 11 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while Waddle also hauled in 11 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens’ defense failed to contain them, which will be a theme for opposing defenses all season long. Following Hill’s two late touchdowns, Baltimore began to double-team him. In those instances, Tagovailoa looked Waddle’s way, including the connection for the game-winning touchdown. Two receivers having a ton of trust from their quarterback will go a long way in having one of the most explosive offenses in football.

Hill and Waddle’s speed is hard for defenses to keep up with, and it will be a challenge for teams to game plan against them.

1. Dolphins are contenders in the AFC

Although it’s only two weeks into the season, Miami is showing to be true contenders in the NFC. In Week 1, the Dolphins took down the New England Patriots, following that up with this unreal comeback victory over the Ravens.

New England was a playoff team a season ago, while the Ravens are expected to be back in the playoff hunt with Lamar Jackson healthy. Beating two competitive teams is a great start to making a run in the AFC. Miami also played through adversity by coming back from such a big deficit after struggling early.

The offense has a ton of speed with Hill, Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert. The defense also has great talent, with one of the league’s best cornerbacks in Xavien Howard. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel has done a fantastic job thus far and has his team in a position to have a successful season.

Dolphins fans should be ecstatic as a promising campaign lies ahead.