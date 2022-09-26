One of the marquee matchups of the NFL season thus far took place between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Both teams entered with a 2-0 record, and it was a close game throughout.

They battled significant heat, which led to numerous players coming off the field with exhaustion and cramps. It was a hard-fought game that came down to the wire, but the Dolphins were able to hold on to win, 21-19, when the Bills ran out of time on a potential game-winning drive.

Buffalo came into the game with a depleted secondary, and the injury bug only got worse during the game. The Dolphins had a scare when Tua Tagovailoa exited the game toward the end of the first half but was able to return after halftime to lead the Dolphins to their third win.

Miami should be very confident after beating a team that many have as the Super Bowl favorite. With that said, here are three takeaways after the Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Bills.

3. Jaylen Waddle has become a star

The headline in the offseason for Miami was the acquisition of star wideout Tyreek Hill. Hill has made a major impact, especially in Week 2. However, what he has done most is free up Waddle, as defenses key in on Hill. Waddle and Tagovailoa’s connection has been dynamic, as it dates back to their days at Alabama.

Against Buffalo, Waddle led the Dolphins in receiving yards with 104 on four receptions. It wasn’t a big day in the air for Tagovailoa and the offense, as he only threw for 186 yards, but Waddle was a bright spot.

Without Waddle’s production, Miami would not have been able to defeat the Bills.

2. Dolphins’ defense is underrated

Although the Dolphins gave up a ton of yards against the elite Bills offense in Week 3, they held them to 19 points. They forced four fumbles but only recovered one, which resulted in excellent field position for the Fins. They also sacked Josh Allen four times and hit him 10 times.

Looking at the yardage Buffalo gained, it would seem that the Dolphins’ defense struggled. However, they were able to get multiple pivotal fourth-down stops to limit the scoring from the Bills.

The defense struggled against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 but dominated in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. They became a bend-but-don’t-break defense against Buffalo and did just enough to secure the victory.

1. Dolphins are a contender

While the AFC is loaded with great teams, the Dolphins have proven they are among the contenders. They have beaten three playoff-quality teams and are undefeated. This win against the Bills, even with their injuries, is the most impressive.

The comeback against the Ravens last week was sensational, and they have built on it. Miami’s offense has players breaking out, and they are getting in sync. The defense is playing well and will continue to improve as the season progresses.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Dolphins as they battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati finally won its first game of the season over the New York Jets and will host the Fins. The Bengals are a team to look out for despite the 1-2 start. They made a surprising Super Bowl run last season but came up short against the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow and company will be hungry to get back to the Super Bowl, and their talent level is undeniable.

It should be a great Week 4 game between Miami and Cincinnati as both teams come off a win.