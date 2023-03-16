After poaching backup quarterback Mike White from the New York Jets earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins have double-dipped in East Rutherford to grab former Jets receiver Braxton Berrios. The Dolphins have signed Berrios to a one-year deal, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In his four years with the Jets, Berrios became a fan favorite for his effort and high motor. Drafted by the News England Patiorts in 2018 from the University of Miami, Berrios won Super Bowl LII with the Pats, but was cut the following off-season. Upon signing with the Jets, Berrios immediately became an integral part of the team’s offense and special teams, carving out a role as a slot receiver and kick/punt returner. Across 65 games, Berriors hauled in 107 catches for 1085 yards.

In 2021, Berrios had the best year of his career, setting personal bests in catches (46) and receiving yards (431). On special teams, Berrios racked up 201 punt return yards (good for a career-high 13.4 yards per return) and another 852 kick return yards (also the most of his career) and added a 102 yard kick-return touchdown (the longest in the NFL that season) for good measure. For his efforts, Berrios earned the first All-Pro nod of his career and was rewarded with a two-year, $12 million extension in March 2022.

This year, though, Berrios was never able to establish a rhythm with any of the three quarterbacks who took snaps for the Jets. With just 18 catches for 145 yards, Berrios suffered through the worst year since his rookie season in New England. The Jets cut him on March 9th, 2023, almost exactly one year after re-signing him the prior offseason.

In Miami, Braxton Berrios will join an explosive offense with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle