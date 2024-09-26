The Miami Hurricanes are looking like one of the best teams in the country right now. The No. 7 Canes (4-0) are undefeated through four weeks, though they have yet to begin ACC conference play. That will change on Friday with a Week 5 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami will host one of their longtime rivals, the Virginia Tech Hokies, dating back to their Big East days. In this unusual Friday night matchup, anything can happen—as it often does in these settings—but the Hurricanes will do everything they can to avoid an upset.

The Hokies (2-2) came into the season as a dark horse favorite to break into the College Football Playoff but haven’t lived up to that potential. They were upset by Vanderbilt in Week 1 and suffered a close loss to Rutgers last weekend. However, this is the conference opener for both teams, which means everything is still on the line.

Friday night will be pivotal, as both teams have a chance to jump-start their push for the ACC title. Miami will aim to fend off the Hokies and stay undefeated as they continue their pursuit of their first ACC championship. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for Miami versus Virginia Tech in Week 5.

Cam Ward throws a touchdown to at least three different receivers

Through the first four games, Cam Ward has positioned himself as a strong Heisman Trophy candidate, transforming Miami into one of the most explosive offenses in the country. He's done this by effectively spreading the ball around to his talented receiving corps, tight ends, and running backs. So far, eight different receivers have found the end zone on a pass from Ward this season.

Xavier Restrepo has been Ward's favorite target, currently leading the team with five receiving touchdowns. Expect Ward to connect with Restrepo and at least two other receivers for touchdowns on Friday night.

OJ Frederique gets first career interception

With defensive back Damari Brown likely out again this week, expect Miami to give more playing time to talented freshman OJ Frederique. The young corner’s snaps have been steadily increasing each week, reaching a season-high of 45 against South Florida last weekend, per Pro Football Focus.

Frederique was one of the standouts in fall camp, particularly impressive for a freshman, and is considered a steal from Miami’s latest recruiting class. Perhaps he can notch his first career interception off Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones in Week 5.

Miami rushes for over 150 yards on Virginia Tech

Miami's running game hasn't quite lived up to preseason expectations so far. Part of that is due to Cam Ward's ability to light up opposing defenses through the air. Coach Mario Cristobal said after the Ball State game that the running game was still going to be a major emphasis of what they do as a team. Currently, the Hurricanes rank No. 32 in rushing offense, averaging 200 yards per game and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

Now, they'll face a Virginia Tech team ranked 103rd in FBS in rushing defense. The Hokies are allowing 181 yards per game and have surrendered eight rushing touchdowns this season. In their two losses, Vanderbilt and Rutgers both ran for over 150 yards. Expect Miami to exploit this weakness with their talented backfield of Damien Martinez, Mark Fletcher Jr., and freshman Jordan Lyle.

Miami beats Virginia Tech by at least three scores

While this game may have some of those unpredictable Friday night vibes where an upset feels possible, the Hurricanes should handle business once again in Week 5. This Miami team seems too talented to stumble, especially in their first conference game of the season. An unexpected loss here would be a huge letdown for a fanbase that’s just starting to believe again.

Expect Cam Ward to remind everyone why he’s a Heisman favorite, and for the defense to continue shutting down opposing offenses. Miami has scored 41 or more points in every game this season, while allowing no more than 17.

The Hurricanes have won five of the last six meetings, with Virginia Tech's last victory coming in October 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is poised to secure another decisive win at home this week.