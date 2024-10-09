Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has carved out a generous share of the national spotlight over the past couple of weeks, leading The U to back-to-back come-from-behind wins over a pair of ACC opponents. The Hurricanes are a perfect 6-0 and are favored to win the ACC Title, thus earning a spot into the 12-team College Football Playoff. But maybe Miami's Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback should be thinking even bigger than that.

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is. The former 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft has spent multiple seasons chasing after some of the best quarterbacks in the world, and he knows Cam Ward has something special.

“Cam Ward, I think he has a chance to be the first quarterback taken,” Micah Parsons said on a recent episode of The Edge. “When you look at what he’s doing right now, he doesn't care about the interceptions. I could tell it’s next play, next play. He’s truly got that dog mentality. He can do it all. He’s reading coverages. He’s one of them ones.”

Parsons continued, explaining that while he's never met Cam Ward, he can tell by the way the Miami Hurricanes quarterback carries himself on the field that he's a guy he'd want to go to war with on the gridiron.

“I’ve never met Cam Ward a day in my life, but from what I’ve seen on the football field, when you talk about a quarterback that I want on my team, it would be Cam Ward. Down early Virginia Tech, came back. Now he’s down 21 against Cal and comes back. What does that say about how much his team believes in Cam? ‘We know we got a guy.' Now what does that say about Cam? How much he believes in his process, his teammates. That all matters bro, when your quarterback is locked in like that.”

Miami is off this Saturday, but will be on the road for the second consecutive game on October 19th, as they visit the Louisville Cardinals.