Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal got another huge win on the recruiting trail by flipping USC commitment and four-star defensive lineman Hayden Lowe out of Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, CA). This marks a big loss for the USC defense, which has also suffered some other blows and can use more bolstering. Lowe will obviously no longer be a part of that effort.

What he will be doing is going to play under Miami defensive ends coach Jason Taylor, who was named to six Pro Bowls in the National Football League. That's been a major pull for Lowe to join the Hurricanes.

“In order to be the best, you have to be coached by the best and someone that has actually went through what you’re going through,” Lowe said in an interview with On3 about Taylor. “So, I feel like nobody in college football has that power to instill what you want other than Jason Taylor — because he’s gone through it. He’s been against the best of the best. He’s gone through all the struggles, he’s won games, he’s won Super Bowls, holds records. There’s no other coach on the planet that can really give you the information that he can.”

Lowe is ranked by the 247Sports Composite database as the No. 17 overall edge rusher in his class, the No. 18 overall prospect in the state of California, and the No. 189 overall prospect in the nation for the recruiting cycle. In addition to USC and Miami, Lowe received interest from the likes of UCLA, Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, just to name a handful.

And Lowe may not be the only commitment that USC will lose in the coming days. Five-star quarterback commitment Julian Lewis of Carrollton High School (Carrollton, GA) will be going to visit Georgia in the near future