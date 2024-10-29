The Miami (FL) football team has catapulted back to the top five of college football through their impressive 8-0 start. The Hurricanes' unbeaten run is winning over recruits from the Sunshine State, especially after dismantling Florida State on Saturday.

One prospect in particular decided to make a major decision before re-committing to the ‘Canes.

Four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney emerged as the newest verbal commitment for Miami on Monday, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett. The Fort Lauderdale native Toney, who stars for American Heritage High School, briefly pivoted out of his previous commitment to Miami earlier in October.

After re-opening his recruitment, Power 4 programs Florida State, Kentucky, Alabama and No. 1 Oregon were among his other college choices. The Hurricanes managed to sway him back, making him Miami's latest prized local get on the recruiting trail.

But there's more to his re-commitment to Miami. Toney is opting to graduate from high school early as he confirmed to Fawcett – going from the 2026 class to reclassifying for 2025. This decision gets him on the Coral Gables campus right away. Toney will get a chance to enroll early at Miami by skipping a grade.

It's a significant move for both Toney and the ‘Canes. Toney's game has drawn comparisons to current Miami star Xavier Restrepo by On3. The senior has developed dynamic chemistry with quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward. Restrepo is eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft due to completing five collegiate seasons.

Restrepo's pending departure from “The U” likely helped persuade Toney's decision to reclassify.

Malachi Toney shares relationship he established with Miami

Toney revealed the Miami coaches shared no ill feelings toward him even after his decommitment, via On3.

“They’re still showing me love. It’s still a family. I still have my bonds with all of the coaches and stuff like that. It’s all the same,” Toney said.

He's damaged defenses in South Florida through nine games in his now senior season. Toney has made 54 receptions for 964 yards and 12 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Toney even dominated state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas during the weekend of Oct. 25. snatching nine passes for 124 yards and scoring twice in the 42-38 shootout win. The four-point victory became American Heritage's first-ever win over the Raiders, per 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia.

Toney was described as an inside receiver “with the skills to emerge as a high-volume target and a go-to playmaker in a spread attack,” by director of scouting for 247Sports Andrew Ivins. Ivins included that the 5-foot-10, 182-pounder comes equipped with “advanced eye control and soft hands,” which can lead to highlight-reel worthy catches.

Toney adds to a '25 wide receiver room that once looked thin for the current recruiting cycle. West Broward High four-star WR Joshua Moore and out-of-state three-star prospect Daylyn Upshaw of Phenix City, Alabama were the lone receiver commits. Toney now adds a strong slot WR presence for Miami's immediate future.

Furthermore, Toney's commitment moved Miami to the No. 11 overall recruiting class for 2025 by 247Sports. Miami has 23 current prospects committed to the upcoming class. The Hurricanes will attempt to keep their undefeated run alive by taking on Duke on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.