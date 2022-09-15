Miami football: 3 bold predictions for Hurricanes in Week 3 game vs. Texas A&M

The weekend is upon us, so it means it is time for some Miami football Week 3 bold predictions. The Hurricanes will be on the road for the first time this season and will face the biggest challenge so far in No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Hurricanes are currently undefeated with a 2-0 record. They are also ranked No. 13, so it means the college football world is noticing their potential and talent. But since now they will be facing a ranked team, fans will have a chance to see if Miami really is a quality team or if the numbers were inflated due to weaker opponents.

With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Hurricanes’ Week 3 road game against the Aggies on Saturday.

3 Bold Miami Football Predictions For Game Vs. Texas A&M

3. Henry Parrish Jr. rushes for 100+ yards for the third consecutive game

Perhaps the best player so far in Miami’s season has been running back Henry Parrish Jr. In just two games in 2022, he already has 217 yards on the ground on 37 carries. He went over 100 yards in each of those games. He also has four touchdowns, the best mark on the team.

Really like the way Henry Parrish runs the ball. He’s always falling forward and picking up extra yards. https://t.co/SAcGUbGcPN pic.twitter.com/DUbgWCFUfl — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) September 11, 2022

In just his two first games with the Hurricanes, Parrish is already making a big impression. Last season, his final with the Ole Miss Rebels, he had 553 rushing yards on 105 carries with three touchdowns. He has already surpassed his scoring numbers and is on pace of more than doubling his yardage numbers.

Parrish is also showing he can be a double-threat offensive player. He also added 43 receiving yards in those two games, so expect his name to show up way more in the spotlight. In 2021 with the Rebels, he recorded 21 catches for 173 yards.

Still, his running game is where he is the most dangerous for opponents. Even though it was against weaker teams in Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, his numbers were still very impressive. Now, versus a tougher opponent in the Aggies, Parrish will need to show that he is the real deal.

Since he was so impactful, Parrish will likely still have many touches. Because of that, he can once again go over 100 yards on the ground, perhaps even scoring multiple times.

2. Tyler Van Dyke throws for 250+ yards, two touchdowns

There has been one player from the Hurricanes roster who is in early conversations to be a first-round pick. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke made a big impression in 2021, his first year playing as a starter.

He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year. Van Dyke finished the season with 2,931 yards for 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes. He ended the season with six straight games with at least 300 passing yards and at least three touchdowns in the air, becoming the first Power 5 quarterback with those numbers in a single season since Joe Burrow and his 2019 Heisman campaign for the LSU Tigers.

So far in 2022, Van Dyke has quiet numbers for a potential first-rounder, but mostly due to the two blowout wins. He is currently 33-45 on his pass attempts for 454 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Against the Aggies, Van Dyke will likely need to step up to return to Florida with a win.

Expect him to have his biggest game of the season so far. Van Dyke has the chance of going for at least 250 yards on the air for two touchdowns, which puts Miami football in a great spot for the night.

1. Miami returns home with a win

So far this college football season, fans have seen many upsets. From an unranked Florida defeating No. 7 Utah to preseason No. 5 Notre Dame winless after two games, things have been crazy in college football.

A battle of two ranked teams has the potential to be the best game of Week 3. It was not long ago that Texas A&M was the No. 6 team in the country. The loss to unranked Appalachian State really hurt the Aggies’ ranking, but it does not mean the season is over.

Because of that, Miami at Texas A&M is roughly a top 15 matchup. Both teams at some point were in that position, and the talent should still be there. However, the Hurricanes have momentum in their favor. On the other hand, the Aggies come from the disappointing Week 2 loss.

Mainly with the help of the circumstances, Miami football should steal the game in Texas and stay undefeated. Should that happen, expect the Hurricanes to crack the top 10 in the next national college football rankings, while the Aggies will likely fall out of the top 25.