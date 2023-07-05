As the Miami Hurricanes football team enters the second year of the Mario Cristobal era, most are cautiously optimistic about the team's potential entering the 2023 season. However, there are compelling reasons to believe that this season could mark a significant turnaround for the Miami football team.

It all starts with head coach.

3. Second year under Mario Cristobal

The key catalyst behind the Hurricanes' football program's resurgence lies in the leadership of Mario Cristobal. With a successful track record at FIU and Oregon, Cristobal has shown his ability to transform programs. What may have been misunderstood about Cristobal upon his arrival at Miami, however, was his approach. No one expected a lackluster 5-7 season to occur, but that was the reality in year one. But if history proves itself true, the 2022 season will be looked back on as a building block instead of another stumbling one like most believed it was, setting the program up for great heights instead the usual pitfalls.

2. 2023 recruiting class

Despite that lackluster 2022 season, the Hurricanes football program under still secured the sixth-ranked recruiting class in 2023, as reported by On3's team rankings. The addition of two five-star offensive tackles, Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, along with a cohort of highly rated four-star recruits, demonstrates the caliber of talent that Miami is now attracting under Cristobal and staff. The ability to reel in such promising prospects, especially those within the state of Florida, despite a subpar season is a testament to Cristobal's persuasive recruiting prowess and his deep understanding of the program's potential. These new recruits inject and different vibe and overall energy into the roster and provide the necessary depth to compete at a higher level.

1. Somewhat favorable schedule

While a strong roster is crucial, the Hurricanes' schedule also provides an opportunity for them to make a statement and gain momentum. The season opener against Miami (OH) allows them to kick off with a much needed win from the jump and build confidence. However, it's the subsequent clash and rematch from last season against Texas A&M that presents a true test.

The Aggies, like the Hurricanes, are coming off a disappointing season last year, and will be looking to use a win over Miami as a catalyst for the rest of their season. A victory over the Aggies, an esteemed SEC opponent, might not have the usual effect given A&M's woes of last season, but it would signal that Miami has made great strides in 2023. A win, if nothing else, adds to the win column and prevents the Hurricanes from spiraling out of control due to another loss. A win against Texas A&M would also be the first time a Miami football team has beat an SEC opponent since 2013, losing the last five games against the conference.

As for conference play, the Hurricanes face challenging matchups on the road against North Carolina and NC State, yet their true tests lie in games against FSU and Clemson, the favorites to reach the ACC Championship game, making these games crucial for Miami's aspirations. Last season, Miami suffered an embarrassing 45-3 defeat at the hands of their arch-rival, FSU, on their own home turf. Furthermore, the Hurricanes have faced a string of disappointments against Clemson, losing their last four attempts, including a particularly devastating loss that led to the swift dismissal of head coach Al Golden.

The schedule certainly isn't without challenges, but it's manageable enough to show that this team has made drastic improvements.

A season of turnaround?

The Hurricanes enter the 2023 season with renewed hope, and the reasons for optimism, although hesitant, are justified. The Hurricanes enter the 2023 with seemingly a new roster, assembled through transfers and an impressive recruiting class, not to mention new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Overcoming last year's record is paramount, but this season feels promising.