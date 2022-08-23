One of the nation’s top signal-callers returns to Miami Hurricanes football as the Mario Cristobal era begins in South Florida.

As the Canes attempt to win the ACC Coastal in Cristobal’s first season as head coach, star QB Tyler Van Dyke serves as the team’s linchpin. Van Dyke isn’t the only top college football player returning, though. James Williams, perhaps their most important defensive cog, also has superstar potential.

Tyler Van Dyke starts the 2022 season on various preseason watch lists following a good first-year performance in 2021. It’s certainly well deserved, as a large portion of the nation discovered in the second part of their 2021 campaign.

To be quite honest, Van Dyke is the most significant and maybe most talented player returning to the Canes in 2022. He has the capacity to completely rewrite Miami football history. Again, he had a fantastic season prior, despite not being given the full-time starting job until Week 5. Remember that he racked up 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Van Dyke easily hit every part of the field in 2021. As the season progressed, he showed improvement in his reads as well. He is a contender for conference player of the year and, if circumstances are right, a darkhorse for the Heisman Trophy.

Having said that, Van Dyke is a given already. He’s a known commodity who will carry the Canes in 2022, whatever their collective fortunes may be. If they are to surpass expectations, however, it’s another guy who could help Van Dyke get the job done.

That guy is safety James Williams, who will be Miami football’s real x-factor in 2022.

Miami Football Biggest X-Factor of the 2022 College Football Season

James Williams

James Williams is the Hurricanes’ defensive player to watch, regardless of where he plays. He is a giant of a man. He weighs 224 pounds and stands at a towering 6’5. It’s not shocking he plays like a missile being fired into space.

Williams has superstar potential, regardless of whether he plays strongside linebacker or as far inside as a free safety, where he is free to roam and pummel pass catchers. Williams’ name will be on every preseason watch list for the next season if he receives a clean bill of health in 2022.

In 2021, Williams led Miami with two interceptions and had two pass breakups along with 31 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He was a five-star recruit for Miami in the 2021 class.

Williams leads a very strong safety corps in 2022 for Miami football. Along with him are Brian Balom, Kamren Kinchens, and Avantae Williams. To put the best players on the field, Miami fans will count on defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae and co-defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong to make the tough decisions. Defense-wise, the Hurricanes will likely shift James Williams in different spots, given his versatility. That’s an easy choice to make.

Take note that the lone defensive back from the ACC to make the CBS preseason All-American team is Williams.

Given his size, Williams can play within the tackle box. With Williams carrying much of the load, Miami football’s defense has a chance to rank among the best in college football. Of course, that’s assuming Williams lives up to the preseason All-American distinction. Seeing how Miami’s defense in 2021 fell short of Hurricanes’ expectations, they will surely be very hungry to bounce back in 2022.

“This year is going to be the year that Miami is back.” Safety James Williams @Begreat_20 by his account is taking more of a leadership role for the @CanesFootball program. pic.twitter.com/KQREgDqEzG — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) March 11, 2022

Williams is ready for a successful second campaign in 2022 after appearing in 10 games. He also started seven games and received an All-ACC honorable mention as a true freshman in 2021. Miami football certainly hopes James Williams will do well as the cornerstone of Miami’s defense this year.

He has the potential to emerge as one of the top defensive players in college football if the Miami defense drastically improves in 2022. Williams could benefit from Addae’s guidance and the guidance of renowned safety Ed Reed, who is currently the Chief of Staff. Williams can also potentially become of the greatest Miami safeties in program history.