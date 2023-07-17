The 2022 season for Miami (FL) football didn't exactly bring The U back. In fact, finishing a season at 5-6 with losses to the likes of Middle Tennessee State and a 45-3 beating to bitter rival Florida State, left many believing if anything would ever revive that mantra. To rectify last seasons woes, head coach Mario Cristobal will come into his second season at Coral Gables with a nearly completely revamped roster and likewise coaching staff.

The new look Miami will have two new coordinators on both sides of the ball to coach the seventh ranked composite and transfer portal classes, according to 247 Sports. Whether new or not, the Canes will certainly be looking for more production out of their team, which leaves plenty of opportunity for more than a handful of players to have breakout seasons. Here's a few:

Tyler Van Dyke, QB

Tyler Van Dyke took a major setback last season. And that's an understatement. After a surprising breakout 2021 season where he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions, Van Dyke had many analysts talking Heisman candidate in 2022. Yet, in only nine games last season, he threw for under 2,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hindered with continuous shoulder injuries, it eventually cost the Connecticut native any sort of relevant season and left the Miami football program once gain searching for answers behind center.

This makes Van Dyke a candidate for a sneaky breakout season because even though there's a sense of optimism this year with new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, there's still tons of uncertainty after last season's performances, injury or not. The hope is that Van Dyke was just in a wrong system under former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. With only the spring game as a small sample size, under Dawson's air-raid, more pass-happy system, Van Dyke looks to be much more comfortable.

Jaleel Skinner, TE

Jaleel Skinner was one of the first big steals for Cristobal when he took over Miami. Skinner was originally a favorite to go to Alabama but committed to the new staff. Skinner has all the skills to be an elite tight end with his speed and movement, but hasn't quite put it all together just yet. Last season he was only targeted 16 times while catching nine passes for a mere 125 yards. The former four-star from IMG Academy has all the upside, so maybe this new offense will be exactly what's needed to break him out this season.

Wesley Bissainthe, LB

Miami hasn't had worthy production at linebacker in the last three seasons. Wesley Bissainthe has all the makings to be that next great linebacker should he come into form this season. Coming off a fairly productive freshman season where he started the last three games, Bissainthe recorded 30 total tackles. He'll be looking to add to that this season, where he'll likely be a centerpiece in the newly installed Lance Guidry defense.

Rueben Bain, EDGE

Rueben Bain has already started turning heads since his arrival in Coral Gables. In the first half of the spring game, he had 3.5 tackles and three sacks. Coming in as the highest ranked defensive player on the 2023 Miami football recruiting class, he's definitely already proving his worth. If should be reassuring to Miami fans that Bain has been nothing but productive wherever he's been. Under the tutelage of Joe Salave and Jason Taylor, the four-star will likely become a star on the defense in no time.

Francis Mauigoa, OT

It's not often that offensive lineman are the stars of recruiting classes, yet that's exactly what Francis Mauigoa is to the 2023 Miami football team. What makes him the prized possession is the importance of the position he holds.

One of the emphasis of Cristobal, a former offensive lineman, when he took over at Miami was beefing up and improving what has been an awful offensive line at for the Canes over the last several seasons. Mauigoa, a five-star out of IMG Academy, has all the makings to be the next great at Miami and a cornerstone of the rebuild that Cristobal is constructing. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he'll likely play right tackle or maybe even inside at guard. Regardless, Mauigoa will be starting for the Canes this season, proving to be a major improvement on the line and a breakout star.

Samson Okunlola, OT

Somewhere on the line with him will be Samson Okunlola. At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. he'll definitely add to the beefed up line that Cristobal is coveting. As thin as the offensive line depth and talent is on the offensive line currently, there's little reason to doubt that Okunlola, along with Mauigoa, will get plenty of playing time early, making for two starting freshman on the offense line this season at some point, if not right away.

Is this the real new Miami football team?

When Manny Diaz first took the head coaching position for the Canes and the end of 2018, he labeled it “The New Miami.” Yet, it felt much like the past 20 years or so of irrelevant, lackluster Miami football that had failed to live up to any sort show any resemblance of to the team's of yesteryear. As Cristobal enters his second season with a crop full of new talent, will this be the actual start of a “new” Miami football team that has long been waited for in Coral Gables? These were just six potential players who could have a breakout year, but really, the whole team is waiting to breakout — this list could have been much longer.

If Miami is to make progress in 2023, they'll need all these guys to step up and have breakout seasons.