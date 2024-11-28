Miami football quarterback Cam Ward has been at the top of the Heisman rankings in his first season with the Hurricanes. However, he's attracted criticism from former Miami football head coach and NFL Hall-of-Famer Jimmy Johnson. He spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd about how Ward resembles Caleb Williams, and not in the best way.



It’s like Caleb Williams,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to reel him in. You got to say take your check downs. He makes some great plays by being off-platform and running around, he makes some great plays, but he also turns the ball over doing that. He’s got a great arm and may have the best arm in all of football, as far as collegiate football.



“He can make the plays, he can make the right decisions, but as far as an offensive coach, you’ve got to reel him in and keep him from making all those scrambles and trying to make the great play. Just take what’s there.”



One of the biggest criticisms towards younger quarterbacks, especially mobile quarterbacks, is not making the right play. For instance, Williams this season has been in that scenario. Through the first four weeks of the season, he was forcing various wild throws. Although that has cooled down, those plays are still detrimental to winning games.

Miami Football's Cam Ward has the talent of Caleb Williams

Ward is having a Heisman-worthy season in 2024. He has 3,774 passing yards, an FBS-leading 34 touchdowns, and a 67.2% completion percentage. Ward has helped the Hurricanes to the best offense in college football (44.7 points per game) with his quarterback play. Although Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been labeled the No. 1 pick by many, Ward is seen as the next quarterback taken off the board.



Regardless, Johnson seems less than optimistic about the Hurricanes quarterback making an immediate impact in the NFL. His pure talent and evolution since going from a JUCO to Washington State have been extraordinary. Despite the numbers and Heisman's consideration, former players and coaches have had criticism for this generation of players.



For example, Tom Brady said in an interview that players are learning a playbook and not a program. As a result, the minute details are being overlooked. In the NFL, those details are essential to succeed and lead a team to legitimate success. Even if there's an adjustment period for Ward, his talent is too impressive to deny. In the meantime, he'll aim to get his team into the College Football Playoff and potentially win the whole thing.