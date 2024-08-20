The NFL has seen its fair share of talented quarterbacks play in the league. Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is often mentioned as one of the best in history. A few QBs of the 2020s are chasing similar greatness, from Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to 2024 Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams. Brady spoke on the state of rookie QBs, informing fans of a notable “tragedy.”

Brady believes the art of development in young quarterbacks is becoming a lost art.

“There used to be college programs. Now there are there are college teams. You're no longer learning a program, you're learning a playbook… Like at Michigan for me, that was a pro-syle program. For five years, I got to learn how to drop back pass, to read defenses, to read coverages, to be coached. I had to learn from being seventh quarterback on the depth chart to moving up to third to ultimately being a starter. I had to learn all those things in college. That was development. Then, I went to New England, and I was developed by Coach Belichick and the offensive staff there,” Brady said, provided by the Stephen A. Smith show on X (formerly Twitter).

“I didn't start my first year. I think it's just a tragedy that we're forcing these rookies to play early. But the reality is the only reason they are is because we've dumbed the game down which has allowed them to play. It used to be thought of at a higher level. We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don't have the opportunity to go to a deep level. So they're just going to teach them where they're at,” Brady added.

Does Tom Brady's point hold validity in 2024?

It makes sense that strategies in football have evolved. However, instead of growing more analytical, Brady believes the game has been “dumbed down,” specifically for rookie quarterbacks. Brady appeared to go through a lengthy process in college and with the Patriots to reach greatness. While his point should be listened to, rookie QBs of 2023, 2024, and beyond can still be high-IQ, impactful players.

If a rookie is ready to play at a high level when he enters the league, why hold him back? Patrick Mahomes is an example of someone who made an immediate impact. In his first full healthy season, he earned an All-Pro and Pro Bowl honor.

Caleb Williams could make a similar impact with the Bears if he proves himself early. Throwing rookies into the fire could be a positive thing that allows them to unlock their potential and help teams win sooner.

All things considered though, should teams make it imperative that rookies take a back seat and simply focus more on learning?