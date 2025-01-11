Carson Beck became the talk of the college football world when he announced his decision to leave Georgia and transfer to Miami in 2025. Before the announcement, discussions with Beck regarded the elbow injury that held him out of the College Football Playoffs, which the Hurricanes are not too concerned with.

As they pursued Beck, Miami's biggest concern was his injury, Manny Navarro and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported. However, as both sides sought additional information, all of the feedback confirmed that the quarterback should make a full recovery.

“All of the feedback Miami got said the same thing: [Carson] Beck’s injury wasn’t that bad, and his recovery outlook is pretty clean,” Navarro and Feldman wrote. “Beck, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, is expected to be around for spring ball to acclimate with his teammates and learn the offensive system.”

Navarro and Feldman noted that Beck will be on campus for spring training but is not expected to be able to throw. His injury has often been compared to the one Brock Purdy suffered in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Purdy needed eight weeks before he was able to resume throwing.

The report also stated that Beck was the “only quarterback” Miami was interested in from the transfer portal. The Hurricanes were looking for a quarterback to bring in after a dissatisfying performance from sophomore Emory Williams in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which led them to the portal.

Miami football preparing for new era with Carson Beck

Mario Cristobal will return as Miami's head football coach in 2025 but practically every other element of the team will change. Beck will notably replace 2025 NFL Draft prospect Cam Ward, but several other key pieces of the Hurricanes' offense will also move on.

Star running back Damien Martinez announced that he would enter the draft with Ward after the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Leading pass-catchers Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Elijah Arroyo will also join them in the pool after decorated careers in Coral Gables. Fifth-year reserve wideout Sam Brown III also entered the draft after exhausting his eligibility.

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Horton, the only prominent receiver from the 2024 team with remaining eligibility, entered the transfer portal at the end of the season. Horton has already committed to Alabama in 2025.

The only returning skill player on Miami's offense in 2025 will be backup running back Mark Fletcher Jr. As a sophomore, Fletcher took 112 carries for 607 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.