Charlie Strong spent this past season as Miami’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. But after just one year with Miami, Strong won’t be returning to his position.

Strong has informed Hurricanes’ head coach Mario Cristobal that he won’t be returning next season, via ESPN’s Chris Low. The decision stems from Cristobal and Miami choosing not to name Strong the Hurricanes’ permanent DC.

“Coach Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction,” Strong said. “It’s time for me to go in a different direction.

Strong served as co-defensive coordinator alongside Kevin Steele in 2022. Steele recently became Alabama’s newest defensive coordinator. However, rather than make Strong the full-time DC, Miami has decided to hire Lance Guidry as their new defensive coordinator.

Strong was never interviewed for the Hurricanes’ full-time defensive coordinator position. When he found out about Guidry’s hiring, he informed Cristobal of his resignation the next day.

Guidry is a well-respected hire for the Hurricanes. He helped lead Tulane to the 47th best defense in the country as the Green Wave allowed 360.4 yards per game. But Charlie Strong knows he is a good coach too.

Over his entire career, Strong has been the head coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida. He has stops at Florida and South Carolina, where he served as the defensive coordinator. Strong even spent a season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Strong clear felt slighted by Cristobal and Miami’s decision to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator. Now, Strong is planning to take his talents elsewhere.