The Miami Hurricanes are seeing yet another member of Mario Cristobal’s coaching staff part ways with the program. In a report by Chris Low of ESPN, Miami Football running backs coach Kevin Smith is leaving town for the same job with Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

“Kevin Smith is finalizing a deal to reunite with @Lane_Kiffin at @OleMissFB as RB coach, sources tell ESPN. It’s been an exodus from the @CanesFootball staff this offseason. Smith was with Kiffin at FAU and then went with him to Ole Miss and helped recruit Quinshon Judkins.”

Smith isn’t the first one to make the decision this offseason to push the eject button from Miami football. Charlie Strong had earlier told ESPN that he will not be part of the Miami football going forward after not getting the defensive coordinator role on the team.

“Coach [Mario] Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction. It’s time for me to go in a different direction,” Strong shared.

Smith and Kevin should have a good chemistry at Ole Miss, considering that they have already worked with each other before at FAU and down in Oxford. In the 2022 college football season, with Smith still on Miami football coaching staff, the Hurricanes managed to rank just 106th in the country with 112.5 rushing yards per game and 110th with 3.3 rushing yards per carry.

Apart from Smith and Strong, Miami football also saw Kevin Steele, Josh Gattis, and, Frank Ponce depart the Hurricanes this offseason.