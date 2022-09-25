Saturday night was a horrible time to be a Miami Hurricanes football fan. Up against Middle Tennessee State, many expected the Hurricanes to win easily. However, they were humbled by the underdog squad, and ended up losing by a rather wide margin. The real loser of the game, though, was Tyler Van Dyke, Miami’s quarterback.

Van Dyke struggled immensely throughout the game, as he had a hard time moving the sticks for his team. In the end, Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal benched the former four-star recruit for Jake Garcia. Asked about his decision after the game, Cristobal said that this was just part of the game, and he wasn’t going to throw his player under the bus. (via 247Sports)

“That guy is a great competitor and player. I’m not going to use this opportunity to throw anyone under the bus. C’mon, mann,” Miami football coach Mario Cristobal said, via InsideTheU. “These things are brutally difficult but also not excusable. And as a coach, if you’re worth an ounce of integrity, you surely don’t want to put it on your players.”

Cristobal would go on to mention that the Hurricanes football team has a long way to go this season. Indeed, the team has been struggling with injuries and a new scheme. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from openly cheering Tyler Van Dyke’s eventual benching.

After four weeks, the Hurricanes are facing a difficult question at quarterback. Are they going to turn their back on Tyler Van Dyke and go with Jake Garcia? Or will they go against the fans’ wishes and continue to start Van Dyke?