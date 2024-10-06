After a wild and unpredictable Week 6 in college football, some players’ stocks took a significant hit in our Heisman Trophy power rankings. One notable name is Alabama's Jalen Milroe, whose Crimson Tide suffered an upset loss to Vanderbilt in a road game where over half the crowd was cheering for Alabama. Another player who struggled, though not yet on our list, was Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, as he and the Volunteers were upset by Arkansas in SEC play.

It was also looking bleak for Miami's Cam Ward, a staple of our list since Week 1. Ward and the Hurricanes found themselves down by 25 points at one stage in the second half but ultimately pulled off a 39-38 comeback victory in a late-night ACC battle. Though Ward’s performance was shaky at times, he managed to lead Miami back into the game.

One player who didn't struggle and avoided an upset in Week 6 was Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who ran all over Utah State. Jeanty seems like the best place to start in this week’s Heisman Trophy power rankings.

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With Travis Hunter off this week and others struggling, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty was primed to take the top spot in this week's Heisman Trophy power rankings. Each week, Jeanty continues to put up video game-like numbers, not to mention make unbelievable plays. Against Utah State, he was no different, racking up 186 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries to help the Broncos dominate the Aggies 62-30. Jeanty now leads the FBS with 1,031 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in his first five games.

2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Miami's Cam Ward wasn’t always sharp on Saturday. Perhaps the Hurricanes’ 3,000-mile trip and the late-night kickoff affected his play. Early on, Ward was more of a liability, going for big plays instead of checking down to open receivers and even throwing a pick-six in the first half. However, he delivered a Heisman-worthy drive to comeback from a 25-point second-half deficit to help Miami secure its sixth consecutive win. Ward finished 35-of-53 for 437 yards, with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception.

3. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

There's not a more talented player in the country than Colorado's Travis Hunter. The Buffaloes were off in Week 6, which might have been a blessing for Hunter, who has already logged 620 total snaps in five games (300 on offense, 320 on defense), per the Coloradoan, via TruMedia. He currently ranks eighth in the FBS in receiving yards (561) and is tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (6).

4. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Dillon Gabriel gets a bump in this week's Heisman Trophy power rankings. Despite Oregon's slow start in its first two games, Gabriel has remained consistent through the Ducks' first five games, keeping them undefeated. Even with two interceptions against Michigan State, he has 11 touchdowns to three interceptions on the season and leads the FBS in completion percentage (77.8).

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith continues to make a name for himself every week, particularly with his highlight-reel one-handed catches—plays that could certainly entice Heisman Trophy voters. Given the depth of Ohio State’s receiving corps, Smith doesn’t always get the ball. He’s tied for 32nd in the country with 453 receiving yards but is tied for fifth in FBS with six receiving touchdowns.

Staying alive and on the rise

Jaxson Dart isn't out of the Heisman Trophy race just yet. He was steady enough to help Ole Miss avoid a second consecutive upset after last week's loss to Kentucky. Against South Carolina, Dart went 14-for-27 for 285 yards and added 44 rushing yards, although he didn't score a touchdown.

Jalen Milroe is certainly not out of the Heisman running either, but making up for a loss to an unranked Vanderbilt team after being ranked No. 1 will require peak performances for the rest of the season. Besides the Alabama quarterback, his young freshman wide receiver, Ryan Williams, is someone else to keep an eye on.

Williams is currently tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (6) with Hunter and Smith, and ranks 12th in receptions (19) and receiving yards (544). At just 17 years old, he plays like a seasoned college athlete, consistently making explosive, game-changing plays for the Crimson Tide.

Another receiver worth a second look is UNLV's Ricky White III, who is also tied with Hunter, Smith and Williams for touchdown receptions. While White might not have the two-way prowess of Colorado's Travis Hunter, he contributes in multiple facets of the game. He was instrumental in the Rebels' narrow loss to Syracuse in Week 6, notching 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown while also blocking two punts.