Two struggling ACC rivals meet for a chance to get back on track.

We're here for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head over to the Atlantic Coast Conference for a matchup between two teams trying to find their footing. The Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8 ACC) will take on the Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC). Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Miami-Boston College prediction and pick.

The Miami Hurricanes find themselves at 11th in the ACC standings and they stand less than a 5% chance to make the NCAA tournament at this point. After a solid start to the season, they've gone just 1-4 in their last five games and have lost three-straight to ACC rivals. They're hoping to bounce back after their recent 60-77 loss to Clemson.

Boston College is behind Miami in the ACC at 12th place and their tournament chances have also brushed by them as the season comes to a close. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and have been alternating wins and losses. Most recently, they beat Louisville 89-77 after back-to-back losses and they're hoping to gain valuable minutes here against a conference rival.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Boston College Odds

Miami: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -130

Boston College: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 152 (-110)

Under: 152 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Boston College

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

For a Miami Hurricanes squad that made it to the Final Four last year, this season comes as a total surprise with how they've been unable to turn their season around and make a push for the tournament. Just four of their players are averaging over 10 points a game and much of the offense has been trusted to Nigel Pack and Norchad Omier to run the two-man game in the half court offense. They don't have a ton of support otherwise and their shooting has been inconsistent, so they'll need a more polished game on the road if they want this win.

Miami will be the bigger team in the paint and a player like Matthew Cleveland could benefit from spreading the floor and attacking the rim from the baseline. He's very big at 6'7″ playing the wing position, so he could take some of the defensive pressure away from Omier and contribute to the scoring attack. If the two players can lead Miami in the rebounding department, they should be able to get this win.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College hasn't been very competitive in the ACC this year, but they've managed to avoid long losing streaks by not losing more than two games in a row so far. They're coming into this one following a promising 89-77 win over Louisville where they overcame an eight-point deficit at halftime. Their second-half rally was fueled by the home crowd and Claudell Harris Jr. picked up his play in the final stretch. They can catch the Hurricanes sleeping in the second half if they come out with the same energy and adjustments they made last game.

While their overall record over the last 10 games is just 3-7, the Eagles have managed to cover the spread at 6-3-1 during that stretch. They're also a very solid home team at 9-4 and will be working with a manageable spread during this game. Look for their guards to open up their three-point shooting as they saw some success against Louisville. They also have great momentum in their own building and play much harder in the second half of close games.

Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick

The Miami Hurricanes sport the better roster on paper, but they've been seriously struggling to find support from their bench and wing players. Boston College is a scrappy team at home and it'll take a complete effort from the Hurricanes to knock them off in front of the BC crowd. Expect Norchad Omier to once again be the focal point of their offense and the most dominant player on their team.

However, Boston College's Quinten Post has been a presence in the paint at 7-feet tall and he's also been the Eagles' most consistent scorer. He plays a similar role to Zach Edey in their own offense and his size alone will be a deterrent for Miami to work in the paint. I expect him to have another big game blocking shots and anchoring the Eagles down low. For our prediction, we like the Boston College Eagles to cover the spread at home.

Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College Eagles ML (+108)