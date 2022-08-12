Micah Parsons headlines 3 players most likely to break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record in 2022 NFL season

In 2001, New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan “sacked” his buddy Brett Favre in a Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That gave the football-player-turned-TV-personality 22.5 sacks, breaking New York Jets’ legend Mark Gastineau’s 1984 single-season NFL sack record of 22.0. Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt tied Strahan’s mark, and in the 2022 NFL season, the record could fall for good. If one of the NFL’s superstar defenders does take this record down in 2022, Watt, Micah Parsons, or Maxx Crosby are the most likely players to do it.

NFL defenders who can break Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL sack record in 2022

3. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is the wild card on this list behind T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons. He has 25.0 sacks in this three-year career and has never recorded more than 10.0 in a season. However, a few changes on the Raiders defense make him the dark horse to rack up 22-plus QB takedowns in 2022.

The first change is that Crosby now has All-Pro Chandler Jones on the opposite side of the line. That’s a major jump in talent from players like Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib.

Secondly, the Raiders have a new defensive coordinator this season in Patrick Graham. He comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and should be more creative than former Raiders DC Gus Bradley.

Reports out of Raiders training camp already show the Maxx Crosby/Patrick Graham partnership in a positive light. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently tweeted, “Maxx Crosby’s a fit in Pat Graham’s D, been unblockable in camp, staff thinks he’s going to another level. And as a leader, he’s pushing guys to his standard.”

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1558094648316493825

This combination of talent, work ethic, and scheme fit could produce monster results for Crosby and the Raiders this season.

2. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt racked up his record-tying number of sacks with a little help from a nasty Steelers front four. Defensive tackles Cameron Heyward (10.0 sacks in 2021), Chris Worley (7.0), and LB Alex Highsmith (6.0) terrorized offensive lines last season.

All three of Watt’s partners in crime are back this year, and this offseason the franchise added veteran Larry Ogunjobi, got Tyson Alualu back from injury, and drafted DT Marvin Leal from Texas A&M.

T.J. Watt is the only other person in the world other than Michael Strahan who knows what it takes to put up 22.5 sacks in a single NFL season. Yes, he did it in the first 17-game campaign, but that’s the reality of the NFL these days, and Watt, Micah Parsons, and Maxx Crosby will take full advantage.

Watt will turn 28 between Weeks 5 and 6, putting him squarely in his prime. Plus, the Steelers will need outstanding defensive play more than ever this year with Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett at QB. That’s why it wouldn’t be a shock at all if Watt set a new mark.

1. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft took the league by storm last season. Micah Parsons was the best rookie linebacker, the best rookie defensive end, and if not for Watt’s sack antics, probably the best defensive player in the league.

Parsons put up 13.0 sacks last year while figuring out how to play at the highest level of football. With a year of experience under his belt, the sky is the limit for this talented 23-year-old.

This offseason, the Cowboys lost DE Randy Gregory. However, they also got DeMarcus Lawrence back from a season-ending foot injury. Big D’s D should be good again, giving Parsons room to roam.

The main reason Micah Parsons is the favorite to break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record, though, is that he wants to.

Parsons told CBS Sports writer Cory Benjamin that he has his eyes on the record this year. The linebacker said the minimum number of sacks he’ll accept from himself this year is 15, “but 23 is that goal.”

https://twitter.com/CodyJBenjamin/status/1540077189458272256

After Micah Parson’s incredible rookie campaign, who wants to argue that he can’t accomplish everything he sets his mind to?