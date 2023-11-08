Michael Bay took to Instragram his frustration on AI, saying it only imitates but doesn't actually create something.

Action film director Michael Bay has joined the debate around AI, arguing it “doesn't create” but rather “just imitates.”

In a social media post, the Transformers director cautioned that reliance on AI will “create a whole bunch of lazy people” before encouraging creators to “have no fear.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzWU-2tMjuo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Now, Bay's anti-AI comments come as the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) resumes talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to resolve an ongoing strike. A key issue is actors demanding protections regarding AI, including compensation and rights to their likeness.

Negotiations have stretched on for weeks and will pick up again today, Wednesday.

Bay appears to side with the actors' position, warning creators not to rely too heavily on imitation over true creativity. While AI tools can be useful, Bay cautions against letting them replace human imagination and originality.

As an established action director, Bay's stance is representative of artists fearing tech that mimics their work rather than enhances it. With AI-generated art exploding, the entertainment industry is grappling with its implications. Bay makes clear he believes true creators should not fear losing their place.

Now, Michael Bay is not the only one speaking up on AI. Recently, Stephen King also condemned AI as a writer himself, calling it a ‘generic beer.'

Known for big-budget films like Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and the Transformers series, Bay's movies are commercially successful. But often critically panned. His latest was 2022's Ambulance. Much like his comment, he's also set to direct an adaptation of sci-fi novel Robopocalypse about a robot uprising.