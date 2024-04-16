Apparently, Michael Douglas wanted his character to die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
In the movie, Douglas plays Hank Pym, a scientific genius and founding member of the Avengers.
According to THR, though the part is significant, the actor wanted his character to, well, die in the third film. He told the ladies at The View all about it.
“This actually was my request for the third one,” the actor said. “I said I'd like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There's got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is.”
“I want to use all those effects,” he added. “But, that was on the last one. Now, I don't think I'm going to show up.”
Michael Douglas wanted his 'Ant-Man' character Hank Pym to be killed off in the Marvel franchise — and he has thoughts on how it should happen! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bMpjVDI6wY
— The View (@TheView) April 16, 2024
The actor may wish to be essentially dead because there might not be an Ant-Man 4.
Will there be an Ant-Man 4?
World of Reel reports that Marvel may have axed a fourth installment thanks to CEO Bob Iger's scaling of the company's output.
Along with dropping Ant-Man 4, they are also canning Captain Marvel 3 and Eternals 2. Marvel's Kevin Feige was apparently trying to push through a second Eternals but was ultimately overruled by Iger.
The Avengers might be the best shot at returning these characters instead of making them stand-alone movies.
Meanwhile, Michael Douglas stars in Franklin in the Apple TV+ miniseries about Benjamin Franklin. The Guardian states that the new series is based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America.
Sky News interviewed Douglas for the role. It's parts like this that keep him acting.
“At this point, acting, it's if I just want to do it,” he said. “If I find something really, really good, a good piece of material. Producing, in some ways, I'm more comfortable with. You're not required to be in front of a camera. And now, I guess, the thing I'm most happy about, I realize, with this show, is I'm more comfortable now handling both.”
“As an actor, my role is only like talking to you, I have blinders on,” the Basic Instinct star adds. “I have no idea what's going on around me. Producing is having a 360-degree vision of everything that's going on, and I guess I've been doing it long enough that I have the ability to cut my head off and act with concentration and then be able to look around and see what the issues might be or how I can help.”
One thing about his role as Franklin is that we all know by the history book that Benjamin did die in 1790. So, unlike his character in Ant-Man, Michael Douglas has had the death of his role in his new series.